New video compares GTA 5 locations with their real-life counterparts

Over time, the GTA series has gotten better and better in terms of graphics and realism, thanks to advanced technology. Every fan of the franchise knows that the cities in the game are based on their real-life counterparts. For instance, Liberty City is a fictional recreation of New York, and Los Santos (GTA 5) mimics Los Angeles.

Speaking of Los Angeles, a YouTuber recently went on a tour of LA to find out just how much the game mirrors the real-life city. The findings did not disappoint.

GTA 5 locations and real places that are hard to tell apart

By now, every GTA 5 fan knows that the game mimics a few real-life locations and points of interest. The map is basically a scaled-down version of the real city. However, there is a lot more than meets the eye.

Thanks to American YouTuber and vlogger Andrew Levitt, players can now actually appreciate the effort Rockstar Games put in to recreate Los Angeles as Los Santos. No wonder Grand Theft Auto 6 is taking so much time.

The content creator spent three days filming in LA to capture all the points of interest (POIs), and his discoveries were surprising.

To start off, Andrew shared a short clip of Venice Beach, called Vespucci Beach in the game. It wasn't just the beach that was recreated, but all other aspects like unique statues, the outdoor gym, a skate park, and even the graffiti on the ground.

Another very popular location in Los Angeles is the Santa Monica Pier, which also houses a small carnival of sorts with rides and food stalls. GTA 5 refers to this POI as Del Perro Pier, and yes, it features all of the rides just like real life, and even things like benches have been replicated.

A surprising fact: The game even copied the bathroom stalls with their unique wavey roofs. All the houses, hotels, and other buildings along the beach have been recreated to be an exact replica.

The YouTuber is also on Reddit and goes by the name u/whynotanything. He also shared a short clip comparing the in-game locations with their real-life inspirations. The post reached almost 300 upvotes within a short span of 12 hours.

The Maze Bank Tower is also featured in the video as the US Bank building heavily influences it. The FIB and IAA buildings in the back resemble the shape, but those aren't the agency buildings in real life.

The game also features a rendition of the top public university in the world, UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles). It is called USLA (University of San Andreas, Los Santos) in GTA 5. Surprisingly, Tequi-la-la is also inspired by a real-life nightclub called Whisky-a-go-go.

The Del Perro City Hall Parking Garage has always looked unique and is also an exact copy of the real deal. There are also other similar POIs like the Hollywood Sign, Rodeo Drive, and Griffith Observatory (Vinewood Sign, Portola Drive, and Galileo Observatory in-game, respectively).

Andrew also mentioned that if he could get a subscriber for every building Rockstar copied into the game, he would reach his 200K milestone.

In the end, Andrew mentions the ongoing controversies surrounding games like Grand Theft Auto 5. He also mentions that the game was created in 2013, and this really begs the question: What's next?

