678K GTA Online users have played Cluckin Bell Farm Raid's Slush Fund mission so far: Report

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update introduced a new set of missions in the game in 2024, and reportedly, thousands of players have tried it so far. Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 reported on X today, March 15, 2024, that about 678,000+ GTA Online players have tried the Slush Fund missions since its release last week on March 7, 2024.

Slush Fund Missions is one of the brand new story-driven missions added as part of The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

That said, this article will cover more details about this mission and its statistics.

GTA Online Slush Fund mission is the most played new job yet

As seen in the aforementioned X post, the Tez2 report suggested that thousands of fans have tried the new GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions and started the story by playing its first mission – the Slush Fund. Based on the reported data, it got mixed reactions from the fanbase despite the large number of plays.

As of March 14, 2024, 8:30.03 PM, these were the things noticed for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid’s Slush Fund mission:

Likes – 4

Dislikes – 210,596

Plays – 1,020,999

Unique Plays – 678,667

Replayability – 1.50

The number of dislikes is far greater than the number of likes; however, the total number of plays exceeds a million as of March 14, 2024. This is still a huge number, considering the game is over 10 years old.

The latest GTA Online weekly update also gave a huge boost to all Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions, allowing players to earn double cash and RP.

It is safe to assume that despite the mixed reception, players still play new content added to the game while waiting for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

A quick brief about the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid’s Slush Fund mission

The Slush Fund starts with Vincent providing players with the locations of up to 4 different money laundry operation businesses in the city. The gamers are tasked to clear out the cash from these locations and deliver it to Vincent’s Lockup.

Players will also receive an award, Slush Fund, for completing the mission as the leader. It also unlocks the next mission, Breaking and Entering.

