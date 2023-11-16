7 new GTA Online Community Series Jobs arrive with 3x bonuses this week

GTA Online’s latest weekly update has added a new set of Community Series Jobs on November 16, 2023, allowing players to earn triple bonuses. There are a total of seven different events to participate in, including two Team Deathmatches, one King of the Hill, two Stunt Races, one Last Team Standing, and an Open Wheel Race.

Until November 22, 2023, all of the new Community Series Jobs are giving 3x money and RP.

GTA Online Community Series Jobs arrive with huge bonuses this week

As can be seen above, Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online weekly update, giving tons of bonuses, one of them being a triple payout on the new Community Series Jobs. Here’s a complete list of the new events introduced with the latest update:

' SNIPER Vs PANTO by TBOWLOKO___ Outdoor Go-Karts by ABIDE51 Mystery box #1 by YOUROBOUROS96 Olimpo by XxSERUSxX Training camp by VoltycQc FU - Los Santos GP by Cittiverse Saint Peak by KOTAJPN

Here’s how Rockstar Games announced the Community Series Jobs:

“A new batch of Community Series Jobs has just landed at the corona in Legion Square, running the gamut from frenetic go-kart tracks, to bicycle thievery, to floating battle arenas. Head to the icon on your map or use the Quick Join menu on your iFruit to take part in the Community Series Jobs…”

Rockstar also announces brand new vehicles coming next month

An image of the unreleased Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the same Newswire post, Rockstar Games also announced an upcoming supercar named Grotti Turismo Omaggio and gave a glimpse of its side look. The automobile will debut with next month’s DLC update, along with a free livery as a reward for completing Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge.

While there’s no further information available about the car or the GTA Online winter update 2023, it’s now confirmed that fans will receive fresh content next month.

