A temporary fix seemingly found for GTA Online PC account hacking exploits

A new temporary fix has been found for GTA Online players who have had their PC accounts corrupted via the latest exploits. For those unfamiliar with the topic, there is a partial remote code execution that allows gamers to alter others' accounts. Examples of aspects they can change include:

Rank

Unlocks

Badsport

Corrupt Account

Remove Money

Give Money

Reset Mission Cooldowns

This issue is only for the PC playerbase as there is no crossplay in GTA Online. It is worth mentioning that the temporary fix posted below is only for players whose accounts have already been corrupted.

How to fix account corruption in GTA Online on PC

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents

- Reload the game to refresh profile data

The above solution is pretty simple. GTA Online players must go to Documents in Rockstar Games and remove the latter folder. It should be stated that some other game folders might be inside it, but it shouldn't be an issue since reloading those games should refresh their profile data.

Tez2 has also stated that Rockstar Games is aware of this exploit and has been logging any affected accounts. There is no timetable for Rockstar Games to implement a fix for this cheat system, especially since the in-game anti-cheat has been notoriously terrible on PC for years.

Speyedr @Speyedr_AU Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.



HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit. Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit.

Some players tried to use a third-party tool known as Guardian to protect themselves from this exploit. To do so, they would:

Download it from Speyedr's Gitlab. Pick the "Locked Session" option.

However, Speyedr is now hiding access to Guardian builds, as some players haven't been setting it up correctly. The user claims the builds will return once the exploit is patched. Those who already have this program up to date can still use it, as account corruption supposedly doesn't affect those using it.

Players are advised to stop playing GTA Online on PC

floorball @Fluuffball



AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW

#GTAOnline This is how it looks like if your account gets "corrupted" due to the recent RCE exploit on PC. Basically you'll get stuck in the clouds indefinitely when trying to enter online.AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW This is how it looks like if your account gets "corrupted" due to the recent RCE exploit on PC. Basically you'll get stuck in the clouds indefinitely when trying to enter online. AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW#GTAOnline https://t.co/1SqGmz38Jw

The exploits are coming from paid mod menus, and some people like Tez2 and Fluffball suggest that GTA Online players take a break from the PC version. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry. While there are some temporary fixes to account corruption, there is always a chance that issues will escalate to something more undesirable.

Remember, players used to be able to remote crash others in December 2022. Being able to corrupt an account in January 2023 is quite the step up.

Account Corruption feature supposedly removed

In better news is the recent claim that the modder for North has removed the malicious features from the mod that caused all this trouble. Twitter users @xK_e_V and @xdemxns have posted screenshots from the official Discord server for this mod, which had the announcement posted above. Unfortunately, the invite link for that server from the North's official website didn't work when this article was written.

Since one has to pay to use the mod in the first place, some subscribers aren't happy with the recent changes. The main purpose of including Account Corruption and other features was to increase North's popularity. It certainly did, although it would appear as though the original creator of it regretted it.

This major change, alongside the temporary fix, should help PC players feel safer whilst playing GTA Online.

