A workaround seemingly found for GTA Online PC remote server crash issue

A lot of the Festive Surprise content added in the latest GTA Online update brought some massive exploits with it.
As first reported by Tez2, a popular enthusiast and insider, these "kick" and "crash" exploits allow a player's game to crash or for them to get kicked out from any lobby or single player. It is more impactful because the person using the exploit doesn't even have to be in the same session.
Thankfully, a full stack developer who goes by the name of Speyedr seems to have come up with a solution for these bugs. Read on to find out how you can continue to enjoy GTA Online on your PC, unthreatened by these exploits.
How to resolve remote crash exploit in GTA Online on your PC
Before getting into the solution that the AU student has presented, readers should note that Rockstar Games has already taken note of this issue and it is likely to be resolved in due time. If the solution presented here seems risky or too complex, players will have to wait for the official fix from the developers.
Essentially, the fix here is a custom firewall that GTA Online players can install on their PC. Available on @speyedr's Gitlab profile, the new firewall utilizes some new methods to drop packets to Rockstar's resources via tunneled game traffic, rather than letting all of it through.
This means that certain IPs, other those who players want to join, can only access the session "heartbeat" and whatever information is available via the "matchmaking service."
In simple terms, this firewall provides dual-layer protection to GTA Online's PC players by isolating their connection from Rockstar Games' servers and allowing transfer of resources in a closed pathway. It also greatly restricts the information that is easily available in public sessions.
To install this firewall and boost your chances of a successful session, follow the given steps (taken from Speyedr's Gitlab profile):
- Run Guardian.exe as administrator
- Load into singleplayer
- Start a Solo Session with Guardian
- Load into GTA Online
If players want to let their friends add their IP addresses, they should go to Lists -> Custom, and start a Whitelisted Session. Alternatively, they can stop the Solo Session and ask their friends to join as quickly as possible. Once everyone is present, start a Locked Session.
The first method should be preferred to have completely secure sessions, and the second should only be used if players do not know their friends' IP addresses. This is because for the time that their friends join, they are vulnerable to cheaters looking to use the exploits.
Players can choose "Go" when loading into GTA Online to attempt a Public Session. This is only for when they want to specifically engage in Public Session Freemode activities.
Yesterday's update, which added several fresh rewards, bonuses, and even a new vehicle, did not fix these exploits. The above solution seems to be the best course of action given that a majority of the developers are currently on holiday.
