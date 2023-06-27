Alleged GTA 6 actress Leslie Lluvet clarifies rumors of her involvement

GTA 6 fans might remember rumors of Leslie Lluvet supposedly being Lucia's voice actress. This idea gained some traction in the past week, mainly because of the resemblance between the two. Rockstar Games hasn't announced this title yet, meaning there was no official news on any voice actors for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

Leslie Lluvet has since clarified that she is not Lucia. She didn't mention other potential roles in GTA 6, yet she said she was Zenia from Far Cry 6 (although she spelled it as Zenya in her message). The voice actress also wishes people would stop messaging her about these rumors.

Leslie Lluvet states that she is not the voice actress for GTA 6's Lucia

The above screencap comes from the voice actress, stating:

"Im getting bombared with message on the New grand theft auto game. I'm not lucia y'all. I'm Zenya from @farcry_6_game stop messaging me people lol @farcrygame"

This message also indicates that several gamers have been harassing her about her potential involvement with GTA 6. Many players are understandably hyped about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, yet it's clear why an actress wouldn't be thrilled about being spammed about a role they don't have.

If Leslie Lluvet is telling the truth, then that means she's not the voice actress for Lucia in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

Rumor origins

Church of GTA @ChurchofGTA What do you guys think about Leslie Lluvet as Lucia in GTA 6? I would show a side by side comparison but I don't want to get banned. What do you guys think about Leslie Lluvet as Lucia in GTA 6? I would show a side by side comparison but I don't want to get banned. https://t.co/cr7INzU2Sj

Many gamers posted side-by-side photos of Leslie Lluvet and GTA 6's Lucia. There was some resemblance between the two, yet it is possible that everything was merely a coincidence. Still, there were several Tweets and Reddit posts about how Leslie voiced this protagonist.

Some fans might remember old rumors that stated Alexandra Echavarri was Lucia's voice actress. There will likely be more speculation on this matter, yet nobody can be sure until Rockstar Games announces the details themselves.

The idea that Leslie Lluvet voices Lucia has died down since the real-life actress has denied the rumors. Nonetheless, some gamers continue to speculate about other potential voice actors involved with GTA 6. There aren't many leads to go off on, meaning much of this discussion is still just speculation.

For example, there isn't a front-runner for who voices Lucia now that the most recent rumor has been de-confirmed.

Gamers are still speculating about potential voice actors

Some GTA fans still speculate about potential voice actors involved in GTA 6. The above Reddit post is based on some actors referencing Fireball or Undisclosed Rockstar/Take-Two game on their resumes. There is no definitive proof that the above list is accurate, yet it may still interest some people.

The aforementioned Alexandra Echavarri is also a possible name of interest on the above list. This Redditor states there is "no new info" on her involvement in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. There haven't been any significant leaks for this title as of late, either.

That's all the latest news on voice actor rumors about Rockstar's upcoming game. Leslie Lluvet says she's not Lucia, so gossip should no longer be relevant to future speculations on this topic.

