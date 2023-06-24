GTA 6 fans believe actress Leslie Lluvet to be Lucia as per leaks

Some new rumors are floating around that actress Leslie Lluvet may be Lucia's voice actress in GTA 6. However, there is no confirmation regarding voice actors for Rockstar's highly anticipated game. Anything discussed on this topic is merely speculative. Part of the rumors stems from the visual similarities based on Lucia's appearance in the video leaks.

Grand Theft Auto V's protagonists all resembled their real-life voice actors, which has led GTA 6 fans to believe that Leslie Lluvet could be voicing Lucia in the next Grand Theft Auto title. Several people have been discussing this topic, as evident in the following tweets and Reddit posts.

Here's why some GTA 6 fans think Leslie Lluvet might be Lucia's voice actress

Church of GTA @ChurchofGTA What do you guys think about Leslie Lluvet as Lucia in GTA 6? I would show a side by side comparison but I don't want to get banned. What do you guys think about Leslie Lluvet as Lucia in GTA 6? I would show a side by side comparison but I don't want to get banned. https://t.co/cr7INzU2Sj

Unfortunately, websites cannot host actual in-game leaks of GTA 6's Lucia. Readers can easily find her photos if they look her up on Google. Many fans compare her physical similarities to actress Leslie Lluvet, even though any leaked in-game models are subject to change.

A popular Twitter post on this subject often showed a side-by-side comparison of the two individuals, such as the one shown below.

Lucia's in-game model is censored here for copyright reasons (Image via @GTA6VlDEOS)

Whether the physical similarities are coincidental or not remains to be seen. It's possible that Leslie Lluvet is Lucia, but no leaks or official news confirm such rumors. It is worth noting that many fans used to believe Alexandra Echavarri was the voice actress for this protagonist.

Leslie Lluvet has a stronger physical resemblance by comparison, which is why some have shifted their opinion.

jericho681 @jericho681 I think Alexandra Echavarri is actually just Lupe in GTA Online and NOT Lucia in GTA 6. However, Leslie Lluvet does seem to have key features similar to Lucia. I think Alexandra Echavarri is actually just Lupe in GTA Online and NOT Lucia in GTA 6. However, Leslie Lluvet does seem to have key features similar to Lucia.

This series of embedded posts all tie into the idea that Leslie Lluvet might be GTA 6's Lucia. Some have even gone as far as to believe that the old rumored voice actress, Alexandra Echavarri, simply voiced Lupe from GTA Online. It is worth mentioning that Lupe's voice actress is unknown, so there is no direct way to de-confirm that right now.

On a similar note, some people no longer think Bryan Zampella voices Jason in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Many instead believe that Matthew Metzger portrays the character as their voices sound similar.

Once again, it is worth reiterating that it's unknown who voices GTA 6's Lucia or Jason. All the discussions by the posters above are merely speculative.

Not everybody believes the recent rumors. The above Redditor points out how the alleged voice actress was working on Far Cry 6 fairly recently, which could be a potential conflict with the recent discussions if Grand Theft Auto VI was doing voiceovers around the same time.

It's currently unknown when Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6, let alone its release date. Gamers can only be patient and wait for further news to confirm the latest rumors regarding this upcoming title's voice actors.

Poll : Do you think Leslie Lluvet is Lucia's voice actress in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes