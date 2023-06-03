GTA 6 marketing reportedly starts in 2023

Some unconfirmed reports are floating around the internet discussing how Rockstar Games may be starting the marketing phase for GTA 6 in 2023. Much of the original rumors come from @GTAVI_Countdown on Twitter, with several other online outlets also reporting the same. Dataminer Tez2 also speculated that any potential teases for the upcoming game could happen in Grand Theft Auto Online's forthcoming summer update.

It is possible that these rumors are not 100% accurate. Nonetheless, some gamers might be curious to learn bout what's going on in terms of current GTA 6 news. Rockstar Games is yet to formally reveal this title at the time of writing. However, it's possible the developers could announce a teaser if marketing for this game does pick up later this year.

Why some gamers think GTA 6 will see its marketing phase start in 2023

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Rockstar Games is reportedly gearing up to begin GTA 6’s marketing phase this year, as they plan to release GTA Online’s summer update a month earlier than usual on June 13th. Rockstar Games is reportedly gearing up to begin GTA 6’s marketing phase this year, as they plan to release GTA Online’s summer update a month earlier than usual on June 13th. https://t.co/IzEs6GETMv

The above tweet mentions how "Rockstar Games is reportedly gearing up to begin GTA 6's marketing phase this year," followed by a post of Tez2 speculating a possible way for Rockstar Games might do that. Before covering that follow-up tweet, it's worth mentioning why some gamers feel the next Grand Theft Auto Online update came out early.

Here is a short list of the last few summer updates and when they were released:

The Criminal Enterprises: July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022 Los Santos Tuners: July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021 Los Santos Summer Special: August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020 The Diamond Casino & Resort: July 23, 2019

July 23, 2019 After Hours: July 24, 2018

July 24, 2018 Gunrunning: June 13, 2017

Gunrunning was the last time a summer update came out in June, and that was six years ago. Hence, some gamers feel as though San Andreas Mercenaries launching on June 13, 2023, is "earlier than usual."

Dataminer speculation

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown

Update: it has just been confirmed by Rockstar that the new summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will be released on June 13th.



Source: Via insider Tez2.Update: it has just been confirmed by Rockstar that the new summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will be released on June 13th.Source: rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… Via insider Tez2.Update: it has just been confirmed by Rockstar that the new summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, will be released on June 13th.Source: rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… https://t.co/CjJfBCypJQ

Tez2 speculates that if Grand Theft Auto Online were to tease GTA 6, it would happen around September or October 2023. Doing so would mean the tease would coincide with the summer update, meaning dataminers would be able to catch it early.

Part of this speculation is based on the fact that Grand Theft Auto Online will be receiving its 10th anniversary on October 1, 2023. Similarly, Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary is September 17, 2023.

It is worth noting that much of the early reports regarding GTA 6's marketing happening this year are similar to rumors of Rockstar Games promoting this upcoming title around Grand Theft Auto's 25th anniversary. Nothing happened then, so it's possible that GTA 6 won't see any significant marketing at all this year.

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.



This once again confirms the rumored release date for GTA 6 being late 2024 - 2025. In another interview, Strauss Zelnick asserted that he is very confident in how new iterations of already existing series will perform, resulting in the $8 billion revenue jump in fiscal 2025.This once again confirms the rumored release date for GTA 6 being late 2024 - 2025. https://t.co/ztw8bI005s

Some leaks and other unconfirmed rumors suggest that GTA 6 could be released in 2024 or 2025, meaning it's also not against the realm of possibility that this game could get teased or revealed in 2023. The above tweet even references how Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expects a massive increase in revenue in fiscal 2025.

There are very few video games from currently existing series capable of making that happen, with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title being a super likely candidate. If this game does come out in the next few years, it will likely receive some form of marketing starting a year or two beforehand.

Bear in mind that delays can happen, which could push back any potential marketing, too.

