American rapper Rubi Rose wants to be on GTA 6 loading screen

Popular American rapper Rubi Rose wants to appear in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, as she suggested being featured on the highly anticipated title's loading screen while responding to a tweet. Note that neither developers nor Take-Two Interactive have shared any details about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Therefore, Rose's response shouldn't be taken as an indication of her appearance in-game. That said, it wouldn't be the first time a celebrity is featured in a Grand Theft Auto title. The most recent example is rapper Dr. Dre, who appeared in Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode.

Rubi Rose expresses her desire to feature on GTA 6 loading screen

X (formerly Twitter) user @billsyliamgta posted an artwork seen in Grand Theft Auto 5's loading screen, suggesting the next game should also incorporate similar components. One of the many replies came from popular American rapper Rubi Rose, who alluded to her possible inclusion.

Although the statement seems perfunctory, some X users concurred with the rapper. One even tagged Rockstar Games, asking the developer to add her in the next Grand Theft Auto installment:

Some replies to Rubi Rose's tweet (Images via X)

The leaked footage that surfaced on the internet revealed a few notable in-game facets but nothing regarding its loading screen. So, it's unclear if this is just a light-hearted comment or a hint from the American rapper. As stated earlier, celebrities have previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto games, with many voicing major or minor in-game characters.

While the cast and characters for Grand Theft Auto 6 remain unknown, fans are hoping to gain more insight from the GTA 6 official trailer, set to release early next month.

Besides gameplay features, the trailer is also expected to divulge more information about Lucia, one of the two alleged protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 6. Recent rumors suggest the latest entry could arrive between Holiday 2024 and Spring 2025.

