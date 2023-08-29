CJ from GTA San Andreas debuts in Armored Core 6 thanks to a new mod

Armored Core 6 followed a classic video game tradition where a mod exists to put GTA San Andreas's CJ into it. It is worth noting that this new game came out on August 25, 2023. The modification discussed here was also made on the same day. Anybody interested in it can find a download link for it on Nexus Mods under the Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon category.

GTA San Andreas's CJ has been modded into many video games, even when it seems bizarre. For instance, he's been inserted into Stray, which was as weird as it sounds since that game is about a wandering cat. Let's look at Carl Johnon's new debut in Armored Core 6 and how it compares to his past unofficial adventures.

Armored Core 6 has a mod where CJ from GTA San Andreas is playable

Armored Core 6 is a vehicular combat game where one controls giant mechas. There hasn't been a title in this series since 2013, so many gamers were understandably hyped to experience something new almost a decade later. What some might not have expected was that the protagonist of Rockstar Games' popular GTA San Andreas would steal the show once more.

This cursed mod stretches the classic GTA protagonist's limbs to be more fitting of a mecha, making CJ look a little wonky here. Nonetheless, he is still capable of flying around the map and blasting enemy mechs without an issue.

The above video shows a popular clip of this interesting modification in action.

Armored CJ mod

Another screenshot of the mod in action (Image via Nexus Mods)

According to the Nexus Mods page:

"Install with Mod Engine or UXM as usual, once working versions are publicly available. Replaces the starting set pieces (HC-2000, CC-2000, AC-2000, and 2C-2000). This abomination brought to you by Dropoff & TKGP. We're not sorry."

This meme mod was originally uploaded to Nexus Mods on August 27, 2023, and it hasn't been updated since then as of writing.

GTA San Andreas's CJ modded into other video games

GTA San Andreas's Carl Johnson has been modded into dozens of games throughout the past few years. The above video is an old one from 2021, showing 34 different examples. For instance, the Armored Core 6 mod discussed here would count as one of many new modifications introduced since then.

Carl Johnson has even been modded into past Grand Theft Auto games. One can only imagine something similar will happen with Grand Theft Auto 6 following its release.

