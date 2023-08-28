Rockstar offers huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles throughout August 30, 2023

Rockstar Games’ August 24th GTA Online update gives mega discounts on some of the best vehicles players can get this week. From now until August 30, 2023, one can save vast amounts of money by buying in-game rides from Western Motorcycle Company, Nagasaki, Grotti, and BF. Up to 50% discount can be claimed on vehicles this week, making it the ideal investment time.

The article also shares which among the available ones is the best choice for players, giving in-depth details about the selected vehicle.

Fabulous time to buy new GTA Online vehicles is here (August 28 – August 30)

Rockstar Games provides a pleasing opportunity for Los Santos’ hustlers to buy new vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update. You can claim up to 50% price cuts on the following rides in the game by August 30, 2023:

BF Raptor (50% off) – $324,000

$324,000 Western Gargoyle (40% off) – $72,000 - $54,000

$72,000 - $54,000 Grotti Cheetah (40% off) – $390,000

$390,000 Future Shock, Nightmare, and Apocalypse Deathbike Arena Upgrade (40% off) – $761,400

– $761,400 Nagasaki Shinobi (30% off) – $1,736,350

$1,736,350 Western Powersurge (30% off) – $1,123,500

Which vehicle should GTA players purchase at a discount this week?

This week is about Bikers and MC Clubhouses, so one should immediately get the Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle. It is a 2-seater hillclimber bike added to the game in 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunts update. The vehicle has taken direct inspiration from the Indian Custom Hillclimb Scout (2015), making it the perfect motorcycle for players running Motorcycle Clubs this week.

The Gargoyle is powered by a large-sized V-Twin engine that makes a distinctive odd-firing sound, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. According to the famous analyst Broughy1322’s testing, the bike can reach an impressive top speed of 125.00 mph (210.17 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:02.628, making it one of the fastest motorcycles in the game.

It also possesses good traction thanks to its rear tire, all wrapped with a chain, giving it the necessary grip on the road.

The 40% discounted price of $72,000 - $54,000 is also quite affordable, eliminating the need to rely on GTA Online money glitches this week.

The Gargoyle is the perfect choice if bikers are looking for a reliable motorcycle while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

