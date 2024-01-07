Did they take GTA 5 off the Xbox Game Pass: Check its availability here

GTA 5 is among the most popular Grand Theft Auto titles and is available on almost every major platform. However, Microsoft has removed this game from its Game Pass subscription service as of January 5, 2024, and fans are quite disappointed by this decision. The title was free-to-play for all the players who purchased the paid subscription service.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was added to the list on July 5, 2023, and after spending around 6 months, the game is now inaccessible to the subscribers. Note that the game is still present on the Xbox Store, just not on the Game Pass.

In this article, we will share some plausible reasons behind the removal of the game and if Microsoft might bring it back. Players will also be able to check the catalog to see the results for themselves.

Why did GTA 5 leave the Xbox Game Pass?

Fans who are still unclear if GTA 5 has left the Game Pass can check out the store here. Entering Grand Theft Auto V in the search bar yields nothing, indicating that Microsoft has removed the title from the catalog.

Now, there are a couple of reasons why this might have happened. First, GTA 5 doesn't stay on subscription services for too long, and it is not the first time it has left Xbox Game Pass. The game has been on and off this catalog for quite some time, so not everybody was surprised when it left again. This has also left PS Plus members anxious that it will leave their store as well.

Expand Tweet

The other reason could be the cost of licensing Grand Theft Auto 5. It is quite expensive, and Microsoft might like to take breaks before bringing it back for the Game Pass subscribers. At the moment, players can either purchase the game or wait for it to come back.

In other news, the Florida Joker is back with his ridiculous demands and has threatened to join hands with the GTA 6 hacker if Rockstar Games doesn't pay him a huge sum of money.

