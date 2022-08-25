Every GTA Online car at Luxury Autos and Simeon's showroom this week (August 25-31, 2022)

GTA Online players get the option to buy cars from actual in-game showrooms instead of websites with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The two new showrooms, consisting of Luxury Autos and Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport, showcase two and five fresh cars every week.

There are a few must-haves on the floor at both dealerships this week. Read on to find out which cars will be available from August 25 to 31.

GTA Online players will be spoilt for choice this week

GTA Online car fanatics were delighted when they got the two new showrooms in Luxury Autos and Simeon Yetarian’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport. A total of seven cars are displayed on the floors of these dealerships, and they are not necessarily new releases every time.

From August 25 to 31, GTA players will be able to buy two new cars from Luxury Autos and five fresh ones from Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Check out their details below:

Luxury Autos

Benefactor LM87

Price: $2.9 million

Top speed: 128.5 mph

Lap Time: 0:58.658

Benefactor LM87 is an endurance race car recently added as part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC. As looks can tell, it is based on the Sauber Mercedes C9, however, it also takes a few styling cues from the Mercedes-Benz C11.

Lampadati Corsita

Price: $1.7 million

Top speed: 131.3 mph

Lap Time: 1:02.262

The Lampadati Corsita is heavily inspired by the Maserati MC20. However, it also borrows some styling cues from the Lotus Evija, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and Hennessey Venom F5.

GTA+ members can pick up the two-door sports coupe for free until August 31.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Ocelot Jugular

Price: $1.2 million

Top speed: 126.5 mph

Lap Time: 1:02.363

Added to the game by the Diamond Casino and Resorts DLC, the Ocelot Jugular was also featured in the very first game of the series.

The Jugular is primarily based on the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, and it also takes a few hints from the second-gen BMW 8 series and Mercedes AMG GT R.

Lampadati Michelli GT

Price: $1.2 million

Top speed: 106.5 mph

Lap Time: 1:12.707

GTA Online players still in love with the good ol' days can also rejoice as a sports classic sits at Simeon's. The Michelli GT is based on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV and Lancia Fulvia Concept.

Inspired by rallying greats, the Michelli GT performs very well off the beaten path.

Benefactor Schwartzer

Price: $80k

Top speed: 117 mph

Lap Time: 1:11.105

The Benefactor Schwartzer often goes unnoticed owing to its very low price. But this sports car, based on the Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupe, is a true hidden gem. It is decent as a getaway vehicle and can tackle drifts very smoothly.

Thanks to the Criminal Enterprises DLC, the Schwartzer recently got a load of revamped parts.

Vapid Dominator ASP

Price: $ 1.7-1.3 million

Top speed: 119 mph

Lap Time: 1:05.732

GTA Online players hold all Dominator cars in very high regard as they are all based on Mustangs. The Dominator ASP, being the latest iteration, takes its styling cues from the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. It is also the second fastest muscle car around a racing track.

Bravado Buffalo STX

Price: $ 2.1-1.6 million

Top speed: 126.25 mph

Lap Time: 1:03.463

GTA Online's Contract DLC brought in the Bravado Buffalo STX, and gamers welcomed it with open arms. Based on the legendary Dodge Charger (2015-present), this beast is the fastest muscle car as far as the Broughy lap is concerned.

The car is also eligible for Imani-Tech upgrades.

