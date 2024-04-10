Ex-GTA dev's Everywhere shares new screenshots of the game's Alpha version

New screenshots of the game Everywhere, being developed by ex-GTA dev, Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy have been shared on its official X account. It is the studio's first project and will be a multiplayer open-world AAA title. However, it should be noted that the game is still in active development and the screenshots shared here are from its alpha version.

In addition to these screenshots, a Community Team article was also shared, revealing some information about the Closed Alpha Systems Check that took place last year.

Alpha version screenshots of ex-GTA dev Leslie Benzies' Everywhere uploaded on official X account

The official alpha version screenshots of the multiplayer open-world AAA title, Everywhere, are now out. It is being made by Build A Rocket Boy, founded by Leslie Benzies, who was instrumental in the development of many games in the GTA series.

A total of three screenshots have been uploaded on the game's official X account with each showcasing something different. For instance, the following screenshot exhibits a car race:

A car race in the world of Everywhere (Image via X/@EverywhereNet)

Details shared about the title in early 2022 revealed that it will feature a multi-chapter epic narrative, user-generated content in a virtual sandbox, deep social and streaming integrations, and more.

A Closed Alpha Systems Check was also held last year, details of which have been shared in the Community Team article uploaded today, April 10, 2024. Players were allowed to explore the world of Everywhere and were introduced to its in-game building and self-publishing tool known as ARCADIA.

It also seems that there will be a character creation tool as the Community Team article talks about having improved the game's menu navigation during Character Creation. That being said, note that the game is still under active development and there is still a lot of work to be done as the article states.

Leslie Benzies found Build a Rocket Boy after leaving Rockstar Games and long-term fans of the GTA series would be familiar with him. Notably, a lot of the old guard has now left Rockstar, including Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones.

Their departure had, understandably, made some fans worried about the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series - GTA 6. However, based on its first official trailer footage, things look quite promising. More on the sequel is expected to be shared as we get closer to GTA 6's release in 2025.

