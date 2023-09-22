Ex-GTA devs' Everywhere Closed Alpha is now available for sign-up, check the trailer here

Some old GTA employees (Leslie Benzies, Matthew Smith, and Colin Entwistle) have been working on a new game called Everywhere, and you can now sign up for its Closed Alpha. A new official trailer has also been launched, highlighting what players can expect from this anticipated title. Similarly, the official website has also been updated to include some fresh content for gamers to analyze.

No confirmed release date has been announced yet, but players who sign up for Everywhere's Closed Alpha will get updates on this matter over time. Until then, let's check out the official trailer for the new game, which radically differs from the classic GTA titles you may know and love.

Everywhere trailer: A new upcoming video game from ex-GTA employees

Everywhere's official YouTube account posted a nearly two-minute trailer on September 22, 2023. It starts with a brief opening of the game's logo before showing some pre-alpha footage. Fortnite-like character models are seen here with a stylized semi-realistic environment, which could be disappointing to some people hoping more for something along the lines of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The big theme of this trailer is to highlight what players could create with this game. Several different customization suites are seen, such as the one shown in the following screenshot.

Official website details

One of the several customization suites seen in the trailer from the ex-GTA staff (Image via Build a Rocket Boy)

The official website of the upcoming title states:

"Welcome to your creator of worlds! This is ARCADIA, you probably heard us say this before, it is our easy-to-use, no code required, design tool and system within EVERYWHERE."

You can test the content you create, publish it for other players, and even invite your friends to check it out. Character customization will also be a big part of this game, including how they move about the new worlds. According to Build a Rocket Boy, this title can be enjoyed by solo players or groups of all sizes.

Biomes are another big part of this game. The official website states:

"For our upcoming Closed Alpha, we will invite you to experience the first of our two biomes, Grasslands and Canyon, with more revealed over time. The more you explore, the more chance you have of finding rewards – so get those steps in!"

All sorts of terrains are expected to be present in this game as the development stage progresses.

Sign up for Closed Alpha

This is where you sign up on the official site (Image via Build a Rocket Boy)

The official website is called www.everywhere.game. It doesn't use a ".com" domain. Once you're on that site, scroll down until you see a welcome screen, and click on the red button that says "Apply for the Closed Alpha."

Afterward, you must create a new account, which will involve entering details such as your country, preferred language, and date of birth. Once you fill that out, you can create a username and password. Complete the email verification and accept the NDA given to you if you're interested. Once that's done, follow further instructions.

