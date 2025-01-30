  • home icon
Ex-Rockstar dev pitched The Last of Us-inspired feature for GTA 5

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Jan 30, 2025 06:36 GMT
GTA 5
Rockstar developer wanted GTA 5 to have a feature from The Last of Us (Images via Rockstar Games, Naughty Dog)

A former Rockstar Games developer recently shared his story about a gameplay feature for GTA 5 inspired by The Last of Us. Mike York, who worked as an animator at Rockstar, recently appeared in an interview on the YouTube channel KIWI TALKZ (YouTube/@KIWITALKZ).

While talking about his experience, the developer stated that the studio declined his suggestions for the 2013 title.

Former Rockstar developer talks about his rejected suggestion for GTA 5

youtube-cover
Trending

According to Mike York, he wanted to tweak GTA 5's combat mechanism and add some animations similar to The Last of Us. The latter game was released three months before Grand Theft Auto 5, and its combat animations impressed the former developer.

Mike York mentioned that he wanted to change the animation for how the in-game characters swing their hands or punch. His original idea was to make little changes to the existing animations and make them "feel better on the controller."

However, the authorities at Rockstar Games were not impressed by Mike’s pitch and rejected his proposal. Talking about this, the former developer stated the following:

“That’s how you grow as a team and how you make better games. You need to be open to the people’s feedback that are actually working on the game and that are creating the game for you. But a lot of times companies get very, very you know close-minded.”

He also stated that companies invest huge amounts of money and time in a video game’s development, making them hesitant to change standard practices and try new things.

Best car mods for GTA 5

youtube-cover

It is worth noting that Mike York worked for Rockstar Games (New England studio) between 2012 and 2017. He was one of the animators who worked on the character-switching animation between Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips.

The American gaming studio (seemingly) moved forward with what it initially planned for the combat mechanism, as the animations do not look nearly similar to The Last of Us gameplay.

Readers should note that Rockstar Games always adds new features to its projects so that each video game has its unique characteristics. Considering this, we can expect to see new combat animations in GTA 6 as well.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
