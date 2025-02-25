Fake GTA 6 leak catches Rockstar insider's eye, hints real gameplay could be better

A lot of fake GTA 6 leaks have been surfacing on the internet lately. Rockstar Games suffered a major leak incident in 2022 when some data related to Grand Theft Auto 6 was compromised and spread online. This started a trend of fake gameplay videos circulating among the community.

While these are often of low quality, one recent fake GTA 6 leak posted on X on February 23, 2025, looked almost real, getting the attention of a Rockstar insider.

A fan tagged insider and analyst @Mvbrr asking if the real game will look this good. Surprisingly, the insider replied to their comment and suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 might even look better if Rockstar Games wants to. Read on to learn about the entire interaction.

Rockstar insider suggests GTA 6 graphics to be similar to or more than that in the fake leak

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, the fake GTA 6 leak video looks like what you would expect from the real game. The graphics look like something made by Rockstar Games. One user, @dudu096788, tagged @Mvbrr and asked if "the final version be this high?"

@Mvbrr replied to their comment positively. They suggested that Rockstar could even make it look much better if they wanted. To back up their suggestion, they shared details about the 2018 Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) (translated via Google):

“Keep in mind that in 2018 RAGE supported up to 16K textures. I can't wait to see what it looks like now.”

The insider posted a follow-up comment giving more context to the fan. According to them, the new version of the RAGE is way more advanced. They further referenced several things visible in the Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer 1 (translated via Google):

“That being said, this new version of RAGE is way ahead of its time, elements like you saw in Trailer 1 like ambiance, water, and night mode are just a small taste of what's to come. We haven't seen anything yet.”

The insider previously suggested not to expect a GTA 7 after the GTA 6’s release. As of now, readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt until it gets confirmed by Rockstar Games itself.

The game's second trailer is expected to be released any time now, along with a confirmed release date and a possible pre-order date.

