There's no doubt that a substantial amount of hype has been brewing around GTA 6, and as a result, there have been numerous fake rumors attempting to capitalize on this trend. Some websites are now claiming to offer pre-orders for the game at exorbitant prices. This makes little sense, as Rockstar Games hasn't even revealed the exact release date for the game yet.

On December 5, 2023, Rockstar Games released the official trailer for GTA 6. They also disclosed that the game will be released in 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. However, they have not mentioned any pre-orders or other ways to purchase the item as of yet. So here's everything you need to know about the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders that have surfaced online.

Alleged GTA 6 pre-orders surface on websites

Although Rockstar has not revealed the price for GTA 6, there are several websites that are apparently offering the game for pre-orders. These come with ridiculous prices, such as one pre-order on G2A that costs $133.05. Now, G2A is often considered a "grey market" where gamers can buy keys to different games, but the sources may often be dubious.

For instance, resellers may sell game keys that are obtained through illegal means, and as a result, the purchased keys end up getting revoked. While not all G2A sellers are fraudulent, anyone offering pre-orders for a game that has yet to open pre-orders is cause for concern. As such, players should stay away from any such Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders.

Another reason for staying away from these supposed pre-orders is the price. There have been many rumors about the game's price, but they're just speculation. Rockstar hasn't revealed a price tag yet, and it's unlikely to be as high as whatever the unofficial resellers demand.

There are three sellers who are claiming to offer GTA 6 pre-orders on Xbox Series X|S, and these are mentioned below, along with their prices:

Zeissoftwarez — $133.05

Shiftindustry — $134.16

Avocadocodes — $134.31

Earlier, there was another such pre-order for GTA 6, which was supposedly for the PC version. However, Rockstar has only announced the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for now, so a PC release hasn't been confirmed by any official sources. Nevertheless, for any pre-orders, it's best to do it from an official store.

