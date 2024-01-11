Fans anticipate big GTA 6 news in 2024: Pre-order, trailer 2, and more

As GTA 6 is set to be released in 2025, fans are expecting exciting announcements and content related to the highly anticipated sequel in 2024. These include a second trailer, pre-order details, and more. Although Rockstar Games is yet to confirm if any of these things will arrive in 2024, this entire year not seeing any Grand Theft Auto 6 announcements seems unlikely.

If Rockstar releases another trailer for the upcoming title, it might shed some light on other major characters like Lucia's unnamed partner, who is likely the alleged second protagonist, Jason. Also, it would be interesting to see if more scenarios like the GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy emerge.

Fans anticipate GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, pre-order details, and other big news in 2024

X user @that1detectiv3 made a post on January 10, 2024, suggesting how 2024 could be full of things related to Grand Theft Auto 6. They anticipate more trailers, official screenshots, collector's items, and other details, such as pre-order dates to arrive this year.

Fans express excitement over Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

While Rockstar hasn't announced when GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released, it coming out in 2024 is quite possible, given how Grand Theft Auto 5's second trailer arrived in 2012, leading up to its release in 2013. However, it is worth noting that the latter title's first trailer arrived in 2011. The gap between the first and second trailers was a year long.

Whether Rockstar follows a similar approach with the next game remains to be seen. As far as the pre-order date is concerned, it might be announced later this year. Grand Theft Auto 5 was made available for pre-ordering in November 2012, but it had a Spring 2013 release window at the time.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Pre-Order announcement (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Another noteworthy reveal that might take place this year is Grand Theft Auto 6's currently unconfirmed online mode. Fans expect it to be a major improvement over the current multiplayer that, despite some issues, has been one of Rockstar's best assets in the last 10 years.

It would also be interesting to see if this studio continues the tradition of releasing weekly updates for the online version as it does with GTA Online, which is updated every Thursday.

