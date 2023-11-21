Final chance to get GTA Online Progen Emerus at 40% discount before the winter update

Rockstar Games GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is due to be released next month, and the ongoing weekly event offers the best opportunity to collect in-game vehicles at discounted prices. One such vehicle on sale is none other than the Progen Emerus, a 2-seater hypercar based on the real-life McLaren Senna, and it’s available at a 40% discount right now.

The discounted period will end at 3 am PT on November 23, 2023.

GTA Online Progen Emerus is available at a 40% discount, but not for long

The latest GTA Online weekly update event update is about to arrive soon. However, players still have some time left to claim one of the best cars at a discounted price.

The 2-seater Super class vehicle is currently featured at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for a sale price of $1,650,000. This allows buyers to save a sum of $1,100,000 on the purchase before the event ends.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online vehicles on discounts this week:

Albany Hermes (50% off) – $267,500

$267,500 Ubermacht Revolter (50% off) – $805,000

$805,000 Emperor ETR1 (50% off) – $997,500

$997,500 Pegassi Zentorno (50% off) – $362,500

$362,500 Progen Emerus (40% off) – $1,650,000

$1,650,000 Vapid Clique Wagon (40% off) – $723,000

More about Progen Emerus

The Progen Emerus debuted in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update and immediately became a fan-favorite due to its exotic look. Apart from the McLaren Senna, the supercar has taken design cues from the following real-life rides for different body parts:

Senna GTR – Multiple carbon elements

Multiple carbon elements Ferrari FXX-K – A parallelogram-shaped front intake and thin slit-like headlights

A parallelogram-shaped front intake and thin slit-like headlights McLaren Speedtail – Rear fascia

Rear fascia McLaren P1 GTR – Wing

On the performance front, the Progen Emerus is powered by a V8 engine with a 7-speed transmission. It can reach a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:58.291.

With the GTA 6 trailer release date just around the corner, the Progen Emerus is expected to return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry.