Fresh set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (February 1-7, 2024)

It’s a new week in Los Santos, and fresh GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are now available for gamers to steal to earn money. From now until February 7, 2024, one can get some exciting automobiles while completing this week’s featured Salvage Yard Robbery missions. This time, the target vehicles are from the likes of Benefactor, Invetero, and Bravado.

LM87, Coquette BlackFin, and Greenwood are this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The newest GTA Online weekly update has released a fresh set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions, along with the target vehicles to steal in them. Players can now steal the Benefactor LM87, Invetero Coquette BlackFin, and Bravado Greenwood as part of these missions within the next seven days.

1) Benefactor LM87

The Benefactor LM87 is a 2-door endurance race car that was added to the game with 2022’s The Criminal Enterprises update. The super-vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and the Mercedes-Benz C11.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the LM87 runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing it to reach an impressive top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h). Its acceleration also helps it to complete one lap in an average time of 0:58.658.

2) Invetero Coquette BlackFin

The Invetero Coquette BlackFin is a 2-door classic muscle car that has been a part of Los Santos since 2015’s Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It is seemingly based on the real-life Chevrolet Corvette (C1) (1956-1957) and Chevrolet Corvette (C1) (1961-1962).

Powered by a 360hp V8 engine, the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle possesses good acceleration and top speed. It can reach a maximum speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:09.803.

3) Bravado Greenwood

The final Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle for the week is the Bravado Greenwood. Like the LM87, it debuted in 2022 as part of The Criminal Enterprises and is inspired by the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco.

On the performance front, the Bravado may not be one of the fastest cars in the game. It can only reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h); however, its compatibility with Imani-Tech vehicles at Agency Vehicle Workshop makes it a good choice among this week’s featured vehicles.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 details seemingly leaked, fans can expect to see some more returning vehicles in the next game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you enjoy Salvage Yard Robberies in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes