GTA 5 became 3rd most played game on Xbox Series X/S last month in the US: Report

Despite releasing almost a decade ago, GTA 5 hasn't lost its popularity. Thanks to the constant updates by Rockstar Games to its online multiplayer mode, the game is still going strong. Notably, the latest Circana's Player Engagement Tracker report revealed Grand Theft Auto 5 as one of the most played titles in December 2023 on Xbox Series X/S for the US region.

A staggering 17.5% of all active gamers in the US played Grand Theft Auto 5 at least once last month, giving it the third spot after Fortnite and Call of Duty.

This is a remarkable achievement for a video game that rolled out in 2013. By constantly introducing fresh DLCs and other updates, developers have kept the playerbase busy and invested over the years.

After PlayStation, GTA 5 takes a spot on Xbox Series X/S as well

PlayStation revealed a list of the most played video games on its platform in 2023, and GTA 5 grabbed the top spot in most regions. It became the third-most-played title in December 2023 in the US, showcasing its immense popularity.

However, fans have mixed reactions to this news, believing Rockstar Games has put too much effort into the decade-old title, ultimately delaying Grand Theft Auto 6. Fortunately, they have announced that it will roll out next year, much to the happiness of the community. Below are some of the relevant reactions:

While fans are delighted with this achievement, they also want Rockstar to pull the curtains on Grand Theft Auto 5 and shift their complete focus to the next installment.

Fans are desperately waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, which might roll out soon, considering the hype and excitement. The first trailer was a massive success and broke several records in a short amount of time.

