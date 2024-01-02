GTA 5 was reportedly among the most-played video games on PlayStation in 2023: Report

GTA 5 has been out for almost a decade, but its popularity hasn't dropped. In a recent blog posted by PlayStation, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 is among the most-played video games in 2023 on its console. This achievement is huge because most titles generally lose their popularity after a couple of years and disappear into oblivion. However, Rockstar Games' most popular and profitable title has been going strong since it rolled out in 2013.

PlayStation released information about the most-played video games on its platform and shared details about the titles that remained in the top three by location. Unsurprisingly, GTA 5 reached the top of the rankings in almost all the major countries.

The PlayStation Ultimate Review of 2023 shared a list of the three most popular games based on the number of hours played.

GTA 5 managed to stay on top even after so many years

The PlayStation Ultimate 2023 Review shows the insane popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, as GTA 6 also recently won PlayStation's "Most Anticipated Games of 2024 and Beyond" trophy.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, Rockstar Games has constantly been upgrading it over the years. Here is a list of all the countries where the title managed to get into the top 3 of the most popular and most-played video games in 2023:

A screenshot from PlayStation's website (Image via Sony Computer Entertainment)

Another reason this achievement is so big is that the game was contending against other popular titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite, which have active competitive game modes. So, it is a testament to the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and the series of updates like the GTA Online New Year's Event and other DLCs that have kept the game alive.

While Rockstar Games has been under heavy criticism from the community for some time for focusing too much on the online multiplayer mode, the fact remains that it is a big reason most fans are still invested in the title.

The developers like to play around the game by adding and removing features and items. Their recent list of removed cars in GTA Online caused a lot of discussion and debates in the various forums. However, the game still managed to rise the ladder and remain one of the most-played titles on PlayStation.

While the current title is doing well, there are some things that GTA 6 should avoid at all costs to have a grand release and break all the records.

