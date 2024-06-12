GTA 5 devs' Red Dead Redemption PC port reportedly leaked for Epic Games Store

GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games is reportedly set to release Red Dead Redemption on PC via the Epic Games Store. According to an X post by @videotechuk_ on June 12, 2024, a Red Dead Redemption PC port, codenamed Semla, was added to the Epic Games Store in February 2024.

@videotechuk_ stated that this information came to light due to a major Epic Games DB leak, which also revealed a list of other potential games coming to the platform.

GTA 5 devs’ Red Dead Redemption leaked for PC, along with many others, per Epic Games DB leak

According to @videotechuk_, the Epic Games DB leak shows that the GTA 5 developer’s Red Dead Redemption PC port will take around 9.17GB on PC. The game has so far been available on numerous platforms, including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch. However, it reportedly won’t be the only game leaked coming on Epic Games Store.

According to @Wario64, there are a handful of other unannounced projects leaked under different codenames via the Epic Games DB leak:

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy IX Remake

Turok (from Saber)

The Last of Us Part 2

Players should note that none of these games have been confirmed by their official developers at the time of writing.

Red Dead Redemption was previously added to GTA Plus benefits for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S series. However, a PC port announcement of it seems imminent as a new GTA DLC is coming later this month. Rockstar Games could announce the port of the highly acclaimed game alongside it.

GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 could be released on June 25, per a report by Rockstar insider

In an X post of June 6, 2024, popular Rockstar insider Tez2 suggested that the now-confirmed GTA Online Summer DLC could be released on June 25, 2024, due to the current Plus membership period ending on June 24, 2024.

So far, Rockstar Games has confirmed the arrival of the supercar Overflod Pipistrello, a new bounty-hunting business, a fresh set of missions via Vincent, and gameplay improvements across various aspects.

Popular aircraft like Bombushka and Sparrow will also get a defense and armor buff as part of the adjustments coming with the DLC this summer.

Players can expect an official trailer of the GTA Online Summer DLC soon.