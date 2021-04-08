GTA 5 finally available on Xbox Game Pass: Players can now enjoy the game on their Android devices

Despite the massive popularity of the action-adventure, open-world GTA 5, it is not available on mobile devices. Its absence on the Play Store and the App Store has broken many mobile gamers' hearts.

However, there are ways in which players can enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices. Players can use PS Remote Play (PS4) and Steam Link (PC) to run the title. Click here for more information on that.

In an attempt to play GTA 5, players must steer clear of GTA 5 APK links as they are not safe. These links are fake and expose the devices to the risk of malware and viruses.

GTA 5 finally available on Xbox Game Pass

Image via Xbox On (YouTube)

It was announced recently that GTA 5 is coming back to Xbox Game Pass. It was previously available on Xbox Game Pass from January to May 2020.

GTA 5 is finally available on Microsoft’s video game subscription service. So, Android gamers can rejoice as they enjoy the title on their mobile device via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

To enjoy the game, players must have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and install the Xbox Game Pass app on their Android device. Players must also have a Bluetooth controller, stable internet connection, and a medium to high-end Android device to run GTA 5 smoothly.

Players can download the Xbox Game Pass app from here.