GTA 5 Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno teases GTA 6 with Miami-like post

Shawn Fonteno, the voice actor of Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton, recently uploaded an image seemingly teasing GTA 6 on his official Instagram account. The post features a man, who is likely Shawn, with his back facing the camera and a Miami-like skyline in the background. Although Rockstar Games hasn't announced the setting for the next title, rumors and leaks suggest it will take place in Vice City, the series' iteration of Miami.

The comments on the voice actor's post feature numerous Grand Theft Auto fans, with some wondering if the image is from the next game or real life. The first official look at Grand Theft Auto 6, however, will arrive next week via its debut trailer.

GTA 6 teased by Grand Theft Auto 5 Franklin actor Shawn Fonteno with a Miami-like post on Instagram

Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke, the voice actors of two of the three Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists, have been incredibly active within the title's community since the game's launch back in 2013.

The pair have talked about the next entry in the franchise on multiple occasions, and now, the excitement around the sequel has grown exponentially after Rockstar announced the GTA 6 trailer release date on December 1, 2023.

The game's setting should be confirmed once the trailer debuts. However, Franklin's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, might have just teased it as being set in Vice City via a Miami-like post on his Instagram account uploaded five days prior to this writing.

Needless to say, it garnered the attention of several Grand Theft Auto fans, along with well-known YouTuber TGG. Some even believe that the image might be an in-game screenshot of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans react to Shawn Fonteno's Instagram post (Images via Instagram)

Vice City is based on Miami, with the fictional location's inclusion in the sequel being heavily suggested by the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks. Nevertheless, readers should wait for Rockstar Games' confirmation about the setting of the forthcoming title.

As mentioned, the studio is ready to release Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer next week. However, a recent GTA 6 TikTok leak allegedly showcased a section of the title's open-world setting. The authenticity of the latest leak hasn't been confirmed yet, but many have found the footage compelling enough.

