GTA 5 physical release for next-gen consoles arrives April 12th

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can finally get their hands on GTA 5 when April 12 arrives

The game has been available on next-gen consoles since March 15. However, some GTA 5 players would prefer a hard copy instead. Physical versions will always be there, whereas digital can be unreliable at times.

That long wait will be over in just a few weeks. Starting April 12, players will finally receive their hard copies. In the meantime, they can still pre-order the game for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

GTA 5 hard copies will be available for next-gen consoles this April 12

Digital copies are convenient since players can simply wait for the download to finish. However, physical versions still have their particular worth. This article will give a short breakdown on what to expect on April 12.

Players can pre-order from Rockstar Games

With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



Head over to the official website for Rockstar Games. This is where players can pre-order the next-gen versions of GTA 5. They can either buy the full game or the standalone GTA Online. Players can always upgrade the latter with a story mode once they download the game.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions can be pre-ordered for $39.99. GTA 5 players will need to sign into their Rockstar Games Social Club if they want to purchase the game.

At the very least, these physical copies will have free shipping. The cover is nearly identical to previous versions, with the exception of a golden border.

Benefits of a hard copy

It's always good to play it safe with physical games. While digital copies are convenient, it's always possible that licenses can be provoked. That's not to say it will happen with Rockstar, but games can be removed from online stores.

It also makes it far more difficult to redownload GTA 5 if players want to make room for other games. Hard copies will always be there, but a digital one may take some time to boot up again.

GTA 5 players should consider the resale value of physical games. If they no longer want to play for whatever reason, they can sell it on the market. The same cannot be said for a digital copy.

Key features of the next-gen consoles

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S use the latest technology in the video game industry. Rockstar takes advantage of this in the following ways:

Stunning visuals with 4k resolution and HDR options

Three different graphics modes for performance

A maximum of 60 frames per second

Much faster loading times

Easier menu navigation

The PlayStation 5 is definitely the platform to check out. It offers exclusive features like haptic feedback from the DualSense wireless controller. Players will feel everything from tiny rain drops to massive explosions.

Both next-gen consoles offer 3D audio for the best possible experience. Whether it's clear visuals or clean sound effects, players will notice the difference right away. This is especially true if they're migrating from previous consoles.

