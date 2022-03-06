How to pre-order GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on the PS5 and Xbox Series X when it comes out

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced and its Online counterpart will be released on March 15 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar seems to have dropped the Expanded and Enhanced title, but the promised changes are all there.

The game will also be available for pre-order and pre-loading on March 8, a week before the game launches. This will only be available for digital editions, as physical copies come out in April.

What to know before pre-ordering or pre-loading GTA 5's next-gen console edition

How to pre-order/pre-load

Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

In their latest newswire article, Rockstar has mentioned the pre-order details for the PS5 and Xbox Series X edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. Players can start pre-ordering the game exactly a week before (March 8) its official release on March 15. It can also be pre-loaded into the consoles starting from this date.

Xbox Series X/S players will be able to do this from the Microsoft store, whereas PlayStation 5 players will have to access the PS5 store. The pricing hasn't been revealed yet by Rockstar, but it's almost certainly not a free upgrade. The game's size isn't yet known either, although it's expected to be larger than the current edition.

In addition, the single-player GTA 5 and its multiplayer counterpart will be available as separate purchases. This allows players to buy both the games in a complete package, or opt for GTA Online as a standalone copy. This will result in a faster download time as the extra Story Mode data won't be necessary.

Data migration

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

Another thing that console players might want to do is to back-up their Story Mode progress on the server for them to access it later on the new edition. This can be done by uploading a save to Rockstar Games Social Club. Players must launch GTA 5 on their current console account and navigate to the pause menu's Game tab.

Here, they can find the Upload Save Game option. Players should keep in mind that they may only save one game save per platform at a time, and saves will only be available to download for 90 days.

Everything that's new

The new edition of GTA 5 boasts 4K resolution support at up to 60 FPS, and better technical features like increased draw distance, HDR, and ray-tracing support. It also features three different graphics modes for choosing between performance, quality, or a balance between them.

Grand Theft Auto Online is also getting a couple of exclusive features like the Career Builder, Hao's Special Works, and new vehicles. PS5 players will be able to keep the standalone online game for free for the first three months.

