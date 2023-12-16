GTA 5's Chop dog seemingly found in the GTA 6 trailer

An image of Franklin Clinton's dog, Chop, has apparently been found in the GTA 6 trailer. Franklin is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists, and his pet dog has a small but memorable role in the game's story mode. The image in question appears briefly in the sequel's debut trailer around the 49-second mark and heavily resembles Chop from the 2013 release.

The image could be of a different dog from the same breed; however, it could also be an Easter egg planted by Rockstar Games. The developer is known for adding such references in its titles, and many have been found in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer.

GTA 6 trailer possibly features a Chop dog Easter egg

The dog on the sign looks very similar to Chop (Image via X/@_Dyllie_ || Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 trailer briefly shows body-cam footage of some cops breaking into a house. A "Beware Of The Dog" sign can be spotted on the house's door featuring a dog that heavily resembles Chop, Franklin's pet in GTA 5. X (formerly Twitter) user @_Dyllie_ posted a screenshot of the exact moment, pointing out the probable Easter egg.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, players can take Chop for a walk and play fetch with him as Franklin. The dog also returned in Grand Theft Auto Online with The Contract update. Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Chop Shop update, marking the return of Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

A closer look at the sign (Image via X/@_Dyllie_ || Rockstar Games)

However, Chop's return in Grand Theft Auto 6 seems unlikely. While the resemblance is uncanny, the dog on the sign could very well be just another dog from the same breed as Chop.

The sequel's trailer features many similar Easter eggs and references. For instance, a Petty Forever sticker can be spotted on the door of the shop that Lucia and Grand Theft Auto 6's alleged male protagonist, Jason, break into close to the debut trailer's end.

This is a reference to Tom Petty, whose song Love is a Long Road was used in the video. Additionally, the various social media clips in the sequel's trailer are references to some real-life videos.

