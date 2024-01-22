GTA 5's Michael actor Ned Luke raises voice against using AI to recreate his likeness without permission

GTA 5’s Michael De Santa’s voice actor Ned Luke (X/@ned_luke) recently had a debate on X over sharing his AI-generated likeness on the internet. The popular artist is very active on social media platforms and frequently interacts with his fans. However, recently, he argued with a user named Break (X/@Break_Ben) about using artificial intelligence to create his images and fake chatbots.

Ned Luke also clarified whether he has a problem with AI-generated content. More details are explained below.

GTA 5’s Ned Luke shares his views on others using AI to create his likeness

The entire story dates back to an image of the popular GTA protagonist shared by a user named Fresh Drip Art (@FreshDripArt). Both Ned Luke and Break commented on the image, after which the debate started.

According to the user Break, Fresh Drip Art used AI tools to create the image of Michael De Santa. In response, Ned Luke stated that he could not distinguish whether it was an AI-generated image.

The artist further added that Fresh Drip Art created the image just to share on the internet and not to make money. Therefore, he doesn’t have any problem with if the image was created by a human.

In response, Break mentioned Ned Luke’s response to the AI chatbot for using his voice. The latter replied the following:

“They were trying to make money off my voice. Do you have any idea how many “edits” using my voice have been made by fans that I have liked or commented on or put in my story? No you don’t cuz that doesn’t fit your narrative.”

In another response, Ned Luke clarified that using his AI-generated likeness to make profits without his permission is not welcomed by him.

The popular GTA voice actor is very vocal about his likeness and often shares his thoughts with his fans. The AI-generated chatbot mentioned above refers to the incident when an X profile named WAME (X/@wamexyz) created the tool and shared it without Ned’s permission.

Ned Luke’s response to his AI chatbot (Image via X/@ned_luke)

The profile had to delete the chatbot after Ned Luke shared his disapproval over the matter. Nonetheless, fans continue to interact with the voice actor while also waiting for GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and other consoles.

