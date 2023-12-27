GTA 5 source code reportedly sold for $2000 USD

The recently leaked GTA 5 source code was reportedly sold to a group for US$2,000, and according to X user @_Dyllie_, was allegedly leaked out of spite by members of this group. While the information is yet to be confirmed, it is interesting to analyze. The leaked source code has revealed many things about Grand Theft Auto 5.

It seems that multiple story mode DLCs for the 2013 title were being planned at some point but eventually got canceled. Furthermore, unannounced Rockstar Games titles like Bully 2, Midnight Club 5, and Agent, a game reportedly set during the Cold War, have seemingly also been canceled.

GTA 5 source code might have been sold for US$2,000 to a group in the modding community

X user @_Dyllie_ states that the GTA 5 source code was allegedly sold for $2,000 USD (LTC). A member of the group that bought the source code reportedly tried to sell it but was unable to make a profit and, as per @_Dyllie_, ended up leaking it out of spite.

The X user mentions that this information was given to them by two people (who have not been named). Screenshots of some conversations seemingly regarding the source code have also been attached in the post above. However, there is no way to confirm if the reported details are accurate.

Nevertheless, Grand Theft Auto 5's source code leaking is a major blow to Rockstar Games. A lot of data that was probably never meant to be seen by the public is now available online, possibly why it might have been sold for the reported amount.

Information about multiple canceled GTA 5 story mode DLCs has been revealed through the leak. In fact, one of them could have even involved Liberty City in some capacity.

Besides Grand Theft Auto 5, games like Bully 2 and Midnight Club 5 have also been hinted at in the leaked source code. They might have been under development at some point but are seemingly canceled now. However, one of the most interesting of them all is a game reportedly titled Agent.

While not much is available about this canceled title, it was allegedly going to be a spy game set during the Cold War.

