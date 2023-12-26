Was Midnight Club 5 under development before GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto 5's recent source code leak has fans wondering if Midnight Club 5 was under development before GTA 6. For those unaware, Midnight Club is a Rockstar Games racing video game franchise whose latest installment was released back in 2009 on PS3 and Xbox 360. With Midnight Club 5 allegedly being mentioned in the studio's 2013 title's source code, a new entry in the series might have been in the works at some time.

It is difficult to arrive at a concrete answer, given how vaguely it is mentioned and how little data there is about it. Moreover, Rockstar hasn't commented on the source code leak yet, and it seems unlikely that other games will be talked about with Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon.

Midnight Club 5 might have been under development before GTA 6

The recent GTA 5 source code leak has revealed some titles that Rockstar Games might have been working on at some point in time. While Bully 2 is one of the most notable names, Midnight Club 5 allegedly being mentioned has also raised some eyebrows.

The image above, posted by X (formerly Twitter) user @mnm345x, has the term MC5 mentioned among other Rockstar titles, which could be an abbreviation for Midnight Club 5. As mentioned previously, the last game in this series, Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition, was released way back in 2009 on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto are likely the most popular Rockstar Games franchises, but Midnight Club is also revered by long-term Rockstar fans. It seems that Midnight Club 5 might have been under development, or at the very least, was being planned at some time before GTA 6; however, it now looks to have been canceled.

As stated earlier, it is tough to say how far Midnight Club 5 was into development, given the lack of substantial information. Fans of this racing game franchise also seem upset with a potential sequel seemingly being canceled.

Fans blame Grand Theft Auto Online for Midnight Club 5 being canceled (Images via X)

Naturally, the blame is being put on Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online. Rockstar has consistently updated the game with fresh content in the last 10 years, and the focus on it might have resulted in other projects like Bully 2, Agent, and Midnight Club 5 being canceled.

That said, the exact reason for these titles seemingly being canceled cannot be confirmed without an official statement from Rockstar Games.

The next original release by the developer looks to be Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025. Its debut trailer took the gaming world by storm and revealed many details about the highly anticipated sequel. One of the most notable ones is its female protagonist, Lucia. Fans believe that she might have been voiced by Manni L. Perez, but the GTA 6 voice actor is yet to be officially confirmed.

