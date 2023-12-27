GTA 6 Jason and Lucia details leaked from the GTA 5 source code: Report

GTA 5's source code was leaked around Christmas 2023, revealing details about the game itself as well as some unannounced and seemingly canceled Rockstar Games projects like Bully 2, Midnight Club 5, and more. However, some details about Grand Theft Auto 6's protagonist, Lucia, and the alleged second protagonist, Jason, have reportedly also been found in the 2013 title's source code leak.

As per X (formerly Twitter) account, @GTA6Videos_, details about the two characters' heights were contained in Grand Theft Auto 5's source code. If true, this would point toward a significant height difference between Jason and Lucia, which wasn't that apparent in the sequel's debut trailer.

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia height details reportedly found in Grand Theft Auto 5's leaked source code

As can be seen in the X post above, Jason and Lucia are six-one and five feet-three, respectively. However, Rockstar Games hasn't talked about these details or the GTA 5 source code leak as of this writing. As such, the reported information cannot be confirmed.

The two aforementioned characters were first seen in September 2022 in the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 development clips. Lucia was confirmed as a part of this upcoming game via its debut trailer. A male character resembling Jason was seen with her in it, but he was not named.

Lucia and her partner, allegedly Jason, entering a store in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The male-female duo enters a store right before the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer ends. While the height difference between them is noticeable, it doesn't seem significant. This contradicts what's been reported by @GTA6Videos.

Interestingly, X user @NikTekOfficial pointed out that Lucia's height is quite similar to that of her rumored voice actor, Manni L. Perez. The screenshot in the post below seems to be from the rumored GTA 6 VA's IMDB page.

Although there is no confirmation that Manni L. Perez is actually Lucia's voice actor, she does sound and look a lot like the character. Nevertheless, readers should take all unofficial information with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar to provide details.

