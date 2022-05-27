GTA 5 will now be sold at 50% discount until June 8th

With Rockstar's own wording, "spring has officially sprung" with these latest deals for GTA 5. As part of the current sale, players can acquire the bundle at half its standard price.

There's a reason why the title is the second best selling game in history. Not only does it have a highly successful online mode, the single player campaign is a great way to spend a few hours. Of course, paying a full $39.99 for a 2013 game might seem rather off by today's standards.

It goes without saying that players should make use of the Rockstar Store Spring Sale. Many different games are covered there, but this article will focus solely on GTA 5 and GTA Online. Amazing offers like this don't last for very long, so players should act quickly.

From now until June 8, GTA 5 will be 50% off

The Rockstar Store Spring Sale couldn't have come at a better time. With summer fast approaching, it's very likely that Rockstar will drop new updates to the online game. Of course, all of that is included with any GTA 5 bundle and players can enjoy two different games in one package.

Where to buy the game

With the 50% discount, GTA 5 will be priced at $19.99 instead of the usual $39.99. Of course, the game is available on several different platforms. The spring sale is relevant for the following systems:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

PC

Keep in mind that PC gamers need to have a Rockstar Games Social Club. This is mandatory for specific online features, such as Content Creator and GTA Online players will need to set up their account.

On a related note, PC gamers will also get a 15% discount on Megalodon Shark Cards. This will not be applicable to console players.

What time does the sale officially end?

All relevant information is taken directly from Rockstar Games themselves. Here's what they said on their Newswire page:

"Sale ends: June 8, 2022 at 11:59 pm (ET). Social Club account required. Offers valid on select games and merchandise while supplies last."

They also mentioned that availability may vary in different regions. Discounts should also be applied right before any shipping or taxes.

At the end of the day, players sitting on the fence should make their decision very shortly. Rockstar doesn't always offer these special discounts. GTA 5 has defined entire generations with its combat mechanics and open-world experience, and the online mode is just another bonus for players.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan