GTA 6 cover art debate leaves fans divided on their preferences

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, if not the most anticipated, and it is set to release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games dropped its debut trailer on December 5, 2023, and also released the official artwork on the same day. However, fans are now debating on X over whether the title's cover art should feature the same picture or the traditional Grand Theft Auto cover art format.

Although both iterations look impressive, it seems that more fans would prefer the series' iconic grid layout cover art that usually features characters and vehicles from the game.

GTA 6 fans debate over the upcoming title's preferred cover art design

As can be seen in the X post above, user @GTAVI_Countdown presented two fan-made designs of Grand Theft Auto 6's cover art. One features the official artwork consisting of Lucia and her unnamed partner, and the other depicts a more classic Grand Theft Auto cover art design.

Although Rockstar Games hasn't officially revealed the upcoming title's official cover art so far, most fans would seemingly prefer the studio to go with the latter.

The traditional Grand Theft Auto cover art design has been in use for an incredibly long time. If Rockstar decides to continue using it for the next game, it should showcase some characters and vehicles that will be seen in GTA 6 story mode.

Notably, while most in the comments of the X post above preferred the classic style, there are also some who appreciated both designs.

Interestingly, X user @JuniorHicaro suggested that both designs might get used if Rockstar releases a special edition of GTA 6, much like it did with Grand Theft Auto 5.

The renowned gaming studio has also released special/collector's editions for its titles like Max Payne 3, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2, so it wouldn't be surprising if it also releases one for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Apart from this, there have been a lot of posts recently on social media speculating about the game. One rumor alleged that Rockstar might release GTA 6 on PS5 Pro at launch, but no such information has been officially announced. The PS5 Pro itself hasn't been confirmed by Sony as of this writing; therefore, readers should take such rumors with a grain of salt.

As stated, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2025. Since there is still some time before it comes out, gamers can continue grinding Grand Theft Auto Online or explore other titles while waiting for GTA 6.

