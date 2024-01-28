GTA 6 fans make fun of Florida Joker situation in a hilarious manner

The Grand Theft Auto series is no stranger to controversies, and the latest one involves a character seen in GTA 6's first official trailer resembling Lawrence Sullivan, aka the Florida Joker. What began with demands for money from Rockstar Games for allegedly designing a character resembling him soon became legal threats. Oddly enough, the Florida Joker now wants to voice the character in the upcoming game.

However, most fans have taken the situation lightly since the beginning and have been making fun of it online. Previously, Roger Clark, the voice actor of Red Dead Redemption 2's protagonist, Arthur Morgan, also suggested that the Flordia Joker should take advantage of the notoriety instead.

Fans joke about the GTA 6 Florida Joker controversy on social media

Expand Tweet

The X post above features the latest video uploaded by Lawrence Sullivan, the Florida Joker, on TikTok addressing the GTA 6 controversy. The individual mentions that he is giving Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, an extra month as he seemingly doesn't really want to sue them.

This is yet another final warning in a string of final warnings issued by the Florida Joker. He had threatened Rockstar Games and Take-Two with legal action in a similar video a few weeks ago, but he has not taken such action yet. Hence, fans have now started making fun of the proposed lawsuit against the companies getting delayed once again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, Florida Joker's latest demands include letting him voice the said character in GTA 6's story mode. However, it seems highly unlikely that Rockstar or Take-Two would ever respond to his threats and demands.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That said, it would be interesting to see if Rockstar responds to the situation in a hilarious manner in a future GTA 6 trailer. Although this is yet to be officially announced, fans expect more trailers to be released leading up to the forthcoming title's release date in 2025.

Additionally, Rockstar is expected to showcase new gameplay features, major characters besides Lucia, and possibly the game's anticipated online mode.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games will ever respond to the Florida Joker? Yes No 0 votes