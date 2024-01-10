GTA 6 fans predict release timeline for upcoming trailers and launch date

It's been over a month since Rockstar revealed the first trailer for GTA 6, and fans have been busy figuring out when the next one will be out. In fact, many have been analyzing the release timelines of previous Rockstar games to predict the possible release dates of the next trailers and the game's launch. According to one such prediction, the next trailer will be released in April 2024, while the game will be released in February 2025.

It also mentions when the gameplay trailer will likely be unveiled and the launch of the multiplayer mode. While it's not uncommon for Rockstar to release multiple trailers before launching a game, making accurate predictions is challenging.

Here's what fans have come up with regarding the next GTA 6 trailers and the game's release date itself.

GTA 6 fans come up with trailer and game release date predictions

The above X post has laid down a release timeline for the next game, which includes a predicted GTA 6 release date:

Trailer 1 - December 5, 2023

Trailer 2 - April 19, 2024

Trailer 3 (Gameplay) - August 22, 2024

Grand Theft Auto 6 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - February 7, 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online trailer - March 14, 2025

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - April 11, 2025

A predicted release timeline for Rockstar's upcoming open-world action-adventure game isn't anything new. Many other fans have already made their own predictions about when the next trailers will come out, including when the GTA 6 gameplay will be revealed. None of these predictions have been identical, as each fan had their own reasoning for the likely dates.

One user was happy with this new prediction, hoping that it turns out to be true:

Another disagreed with the prediction:

What makes this new prediction different is that it also takes into account the release date for GTA 6's Online mode, the next multiplayer title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Rockstar hasn't spoken about a multiplayer mode in its upcoming title, but fans expect to see one anyway. The 2022 gameplay leaks allegedly revealed what looks like a multiplayer mode, but this can't be confirmed at the moment.

Nevertheless, this is all speculation at the moment, and players should take all Grand Theft Auto 6 predictions with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games reveals something.

