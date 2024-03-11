GTA 6 fans react to John Cena walking naked at Oscars

Professional wrestler and actor, John Cena, presented the award for Best Costume at the Oscars. Before presenting, he walked out to the stage naked as part of a sketch, drawing immense attention. GTA 6 fans reacted to the incident, joking about getting to see him naked before the much-anticipated title's release date. For those unaware, GTA 6 is slated to release in 2025.

Another reaction to the incident drew a hilarious comparison with GTA 5 protagonist Trevor Philips. Let's look closer at fans' reactions to John Cena walking naked at the Oscars.

GTA 6 fans joke about John Cena presenting an award naked at the Oscars

As seen in the X post above, user @mikailarrantisi jokes about getting to watch John Cena naked at the Oscars before GTA 6's release. Several others agreed with this statement from their respective X accounts.

However, the joke isn't related to this situation alone. Many Grand Theft Auto fans react similarly to most unusual occurrences, often poking fun at the lengthy development process of the title.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games has confirmed that it will be launching next year on Current-Gen consoles. The studio also released a trailer that introduced its female protagonist, Lucia, and her partner, reportedly named Jason.

Their actors haven't been officially announced yet, but fans suspect Manni L. Perez could be Lucia, and Dominic Purcell might be Jason in GTA 6. However, readers should note that these are just rumors and are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

However, not all reactions to John Cena walking naked on stage were related to GTA 6.

X user @TheGTAVerse joked about how switching to Trevor in GTA 5 would occasionally spawn him only in underwear. Rockstar has created multiple character switch animations for all three game protagonists. But those of Trevor are the most unpredictable so far.

Trevor also appears in GTA Online, offering some contact missions; however, the fan-favorite lead character, Michael De Santa, is yet to debut in the multiplayer. While the released Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update didn't feature him, it did add some new and entertaining story missions.

