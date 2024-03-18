GTA 6 fans want a more realistic cop pursuit system

There are a lot of expectations regarding Rockstar Games' upcoming release, GTA 6, one of which is a more realistic cop pursuit system. The studio implemented fairly realistic police AI in its 2008 title, GTA 4. However, things took a step back in its 2013 sequel after cops seemed happy to pull the trigger even for the most trivial offenses.

The aggressive behavior of GTA 5's police has been a long-term complaint, and fans now want to see a major improvement. A recent Reddit post on the topic sparked an interesting discussion, with many suggesting that they would prefer a more realistic implementation of cops.

Fans want to see cops exhibit realistic pursuit tactics in GTA 6

Reddit user u/SureTraffic3040 uploaded the video above, which showcases how cops use spikes to puncture the tires of vehicles being pursued. They also asked others' opinions on what kind of police pursuit tactics they would like to see in GTA 6.

Notably, most would prefer a more realistic cop pursuit system in Rockstar's next title, which is set to come out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Interestingly, some users suggested that players should have the option to surrender unless they attain a five-star wanted level or up to three stars.

It should also be noted that in older Grand Theft Auto titles, like GTA Vice City, cops used spikes in a manner similar to what can be seen in the Reddit post above to apprehend players after a certain wanted level.

With Vice City set to return in GTA 6, it remains to be seen if this cop pursuit tactic makes a comeback to the series. However, the inclusion of such tactics could make the sequel's police chases chaotic yet a little more enjoyable in a way.

While Rockstar Games has released a trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, not much is known about its gameplay features and mechanics. The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks hinted towards realistic cop behavior, but readers are still advised to wait for official confirmation, as anything seen in the leaked development clips could change before release.

With the series' next entry set to launch in 2025, fans expect exciting details to be revealed this year. The GTA 6 trailer 2 is rumored to arrive soon, possibly around Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call, but neither of them has announced a release window for the same.

