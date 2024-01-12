GTA 6 iFruit Phone 15iX looks sleek (fan-made concept)

GTA 6 fans have come up with a concept design for a new smartphone in the next game and have even named it according to the HD Universe naming conventions. An image is doing the rounds on the internet, which shows a fictional version of what might be the iPhone 15, made specifically for Grand Theft Auto 6. The fan-made concept is called the iFruit Phone 15iX, and it shows a home screen with several apps and the weather.

The 2022 leaks revealed a lot about the upcoming game, but it didn't reveal what the phones will be like in the next game. Grand Theft Auto 4 was the first game in the series to feature usable mobile phones, and Grand Theft Auto 5 followed suit with more features like internet browsing. Fans hope smartphones will play a greater role in the next game, and they believe the trailer has already hinted at this.

Meanwhile, here's what GTA 6 fans need to know about the fan-made iFruit concept smartphone.

GTA 6 fans make concept iPhone called iFruit Phone 15iX

As can be seen in the above X post, the iFruit Phone 15iX features a very modern design and shows a home screen with several apps on it. This includes a preview of Weazel News, a weather app widget showing the temperature in Vice City, and even a message from Lucia, GTA 6's female protagonist. There's also LifeInvader, which is Rockstar's version of Facebook, and an app for Legendary Motorsports.

There are also some new fan-made app concepts, like Lifegram (for Instagram), WhatUp (for WhatsApp), and iFruit Pay (for Apple Pay). Some fans came up with ideas for even more apps, like "LonelyFans" (for OnlyFans).

From what was revealed in the GTA 6 trailer, it seems that the upcoming game will have a much bigger emphasis on social media. Most of the real-life Florida moments that were recreated in the game were shown in the form of what looked like reels. Fans believe that Rockstar might include their own parody version of TikTok in the game.

In GTA 5, Rockstar introduced Snapmatic, a social media app seemingly based on Instagram and Snapchat. There was already a rich social media presence in the last game, and the mobile is a handy tool, especially in Grand Theft Auto Online. Buying new vehicles and properties is done through the relevant websites, and most of the time, players use their in-game mobiles to do so.

As such, it's only natural that Rockstar would focus a lot more on how the mobile phones will work in the next game. There might be many more advancements and, hopefully, a more intuitive UI that resembles real-world smartphones. They could also take notes from GTA RP, where the mobile phones are based on real-life smartphones.

