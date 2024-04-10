GTA 6 Jason's voice actor could be Gregory Connors, suggests report

According to a new report by a popular video game news publication, Gregory Connors might be GTA 6 Jason's voice actor. Fans have been speculating about the VAs who could play the Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists since the 2022 gameplay leaks revealed their names and appearances.

This only intensified with the release of the official GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, as the craze for the upcoming game reached an all-time high. Now, as fans have been linking several different voice actors to Lucia, the female protagonist, some are focusing on finding out GTA 6 Jason's VA.

More details about report claiming Gregory Connors could be GTA 6 Jason's voice actor

Popular video game news website Game Rant believes Gregory Connors could be GTA 6 Jason's voice actor.

Connors is a stage and screen actor from New York who has worked in the industry for over a decade. In addition to lending his voice to films like Roadhouse, Shirley, and Space Cadet, the American has appeared in TV shows like Little Films, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Blacklist. He has also worked as a stage actor, both on and off Broadway.

Game Rant's report states that Connor's resume hints at a lead voice-over role in a 2025 release by Rockstar Games. As all fans are aware, the GTA 6 release date is also expected to be in 2025. At the time of writing, his resume at Actors Access has been changed to remove any mention of the voice-over role.

It should be noted that Gregory Connors isn't the first person rumored to be GTA 6 Jason's voice actor. Bryan Zampella has been receiving quite some attention since the Grand Theft Auto leaks came out, as some fans believe he might be playing the male lead in the upcoming game.

The actor has also been playing along with the rumors. He was even seen together with Shawn Fonteno, who is renowned for being GTA 5 Franklin's actor.

Others believe Zampella isn't GTA 6 Jason's voice actor and that he's merely enjoying the attention.

A screenshot of the resume that showed a Rockstar Games project (Image via Actors Access || Game Rant)

Interestingly, Gregory Connors doesn't look that similar to how Jason appears in the GTA 6 trailer and the gameplay leaks. So, another theory could be that he's playing some other major role, like the main antagonist. Connors' acting credits in IMDb suggest that he wasn't involved with any production in 2023, which is unusual since he has consistently worked every year for more than five years.

Now, some believe that a significant portion of the GTA 6 voice-over work may have been recorded by Rockstar in the same year. The actor has appeared in one other video game, Starfinder, an audio adventure for 2020 released by Amazon for Alexa-enabled devices, in which he portrayed a space navy officer.

For now, nobody knows who GTA 6 Jason's voice actor is, and this report about Connors is just speculation. There are also numerous GTA 6 Lucia voice actor rumors as well.

