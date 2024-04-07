GTA 6 Jason isn't voiced by Troy Baker, claims the actor: Report

Right after the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer came out, many fans started assuming that GTA 6 Jason, who is expected to be one of the main characters, is voiced by Troy Baker. Jason doesn't speak much in the 90-second video, but many were nonetheless convinced that they heard Baker's voice. However, according to a new report, the American actor has denied association with the character.

So, the rumor about GTA 6 Jason being voiced by Troy Baker has been put to bed. Here's what the voice actor had to say about this particular rumor, and what he thinks about it.

GTA 6 Jason isn't Troy Baker, actor confirms during interview

The Movie Dweeb, a popular YouTuber who often hosts interviews with actors, brought in Troy Baker to ask him about Grand Theft Auto VI. Baker revealed that he's not voicing GTA 6 Jason, the white male who seems to be in a relationship with Lucia, one of GTA 6's main characters, in the trailer. He only says one word in the GTA 6 trailer, "Trust," and people instantly began speculating.

The Movie Dweeb asked Baker if he's seen the rumors about his voice being identical to the male character seen in the trailer. Baker replied:

"This is what's funny, and to be honest with you this was a great lesson for me, is the perception...That right there is a lesson in perception. So people think and they just automatically assume. And I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work 'cause I'm sure it's going to be great and I know many people who worked for Rockstar, Roger Clark and Ned Luke included. That's a grind, man, those guys pour themselves into those characters and they deserve all of the credit for their work, not me."

Baker also stated that he's taking this rumor as a compliment, when people automatically assume that a particular character, which in this case is GTA 6 Jason, is voiced by him. He said:

"I count it as a compliment, if people kind of just associate, especially if they think it's good, and they associate me with it, that's a really good compliment."

An earlier rumor claimed that the GTA 6 protagonist Lucia is transgender, which is highly likely to be false. The Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists are expected to be like a Bonnie and Clyde duo, but so far, only the Bonnie-inspired character, Lucia, has been revealed. The character that fans are calling Jason was only revealed as playable in the 2022 gameplay leaks.

Troy Baker is a well-known voice actor when it comes to video games. He has lent his voice to various characters in popular video games like the Batman Arkham series, Far Cry 4, Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and the default male voice in the later Saints Row games (3 and 4).

