GTA 6 leak claims the game will have surfing, hurricanes, floods, and more

A GTA 6 leak claims that Rockstar Games' upcoming title will feature realistic water physics. This would make surfing, hurricanes, flooding, and other real-life water-based activities possible in the game. As the behemoth title inches closer to release, reports like these will spark massive waves of excitement among millions of players.Here are more details about the latest GTA 6 leak about water physics.GTA 6 to have the most realistic water physics in any game, according to leaksA gaming social media account named VGT Gaming News leaked new information about GTA 6's development. According to them, Rockstar Games employed a team of 20 top game engineers only for creating and improving water physics in the upcoming title.They further mentioned that the reported budget for water physics in GTA 6 alone was somewhere around $200,000,000 to $300,000,000. To put this into perspective, GTA 5's entire development and marketing budget back in 2013 was around $265,000,000. Even recent triple-A titles by major companies, such as Sony and Ubisoft, are developed with budgets of less than half a million.GTA 6 is also reported to receive new features like hurricanes and floods, which fit perfectly with the game's setting in fictional Florida. In GTA 5, players were able to swim, dive, and sail various boats in water. However, the climate itself did not affect the water bodies.In the next series installment, however, the water bodies will supposedly react to the climate. The leak also hints at low and high tides that will form in GTA 6's oceans, which no other game in history has featured.GTA 6 might contain a lot more water-based activities (Image via Rockstar Games)Surfing is a new rumored minigame in GTA 6. We saw loads of ocean-side scenes in the first trailer, in which NPCs were indulging in various water-based activities. Along with that, we also saw surfboards lying on the beach.All in all, the recent leak indicates that Rockstar Games is not leaving any stone unturned in developing what could arguably be the biggest game in history to date.