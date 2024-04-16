GTA 6 location from the trailer recreated in 3DS Max wows fans

Ocean Drive is a popular GTA 6 location from the trailer and has been a hot topic ever since the video dropped. Reddit Eli067 has recreated this and some other popular locations from the first trailer using 3DS Max and Corona Render, which have left the fans speechless. The image quality is incredible and fans can't stop appreciating the level of detail.

Apart from Ocean Drive, they recreated the Ocean View Hotel and other iconic buildings that appeared in the first GTA 6 trailer and have been a part of GTA Vice City. The various shots showcasing the place at night, as well as daytime, give a perspective of what they might look like when the game eventually rolls out.

It is even more amazing since Eli067 isn't a professional artist and only makes such images as a hobby. This in itself is quite amazing, and several fans even wish the artist stepped into the professional role.

Apart from the praises, pinkfrenchtips thanked the artist for not uploading the images as a GTA 6 leak. They said:

"Extra points for not trying to pass it off as a leak"

Others also joined and applauded the faithful recreation of the popular GTA 6 location from the trailer as the forum is full of speculations and potential "leaks" that are almost always fake. jason8ourne was happy to see a decent post in the forum after some time. They said:

"That's awesome dude. (a decent post in this sub🫨)"

Other users also showered their praises and shared encouraging words with the artists for sharing the artwork in the forum. mahirbir also praised the artist and urged them to share more such works in the subreddit in the future.

"It's looking awesome you should post more of these"

Another user named thespeedforce5 has shared his wish for the artist to do another such recreation of the popular GTA 6 locations from the trailer when the second GTA 6 trailer drops.

A user has asked the artist to make similar GTA 6 location images when the second trailer rolls out (Image via thespeedforce5/Reddit)

There will probably be more iconic GTA 6 locations and other major cities

Among the various GTA 6 location rumors and speculations, a recent one suggests that the game will feature around seven cities including Vice City and Port Gellhorn. This is a huge proclamation since the last game with multiple big and explorable cities was GTA San Andreas, which had three major locations.

This leak also mentioned the GTA 6 map will be twice as big as GTA 5 and will sport various biomes and locations with incredible features and explorable places. These speculations are based on the assumption that the image behind Jason's car in the first GTA 6 trailer represents the map of Florida which has inspired the upcoming title.

However, neither Rockstar Games nor any other reputable source has confirmed this information, so it remains unverified. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt to avoid unnecessary confusion and disappointment in the future.

