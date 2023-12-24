GTA 6 map size and water area predictions leave the internet buzzing

The GTA 6 trailer has been a grand success for Rockstar Games as it has garnered 157 million views and more than 11 million likes so far. The one-minute and thirty-second video not only introduced the fans to the protagonist duo Jason and Lucia, but also confirmed that the upcoming title is set in Vice City. While this quenched some players' thirst, others have more questions about the map.

Fans mainly wish to know how big the Grand Theft Auto 6 map will be. This is a genuine question because Rockstar Games promised the community that the next title in the series will be far bigger and better than anything before.

This article will look at some of the rumors floating across the internet and also offer other speculations about the upcoming game's map size.

Note: The article is subjective in nature and is based on rumors, speculations, and the writer's opinions.

The GTA 6 map may be way bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5's

The rumors mainly popped up after a Rockstar employee's son leaked footage showing a part of the city. He also mentioned that the Grand Theft Auto 6 map will be twice as big as GTA 5's, and will also have a huge lake in the middle. This has started various rumors and speculations regarding the topic.

Apart from the other GTA 6 controversy news, if the rumor about the map size being twice as big as Grand Theft Auto 5 is true, then it will be an impressive feat. GTA 5 has a landmass of 80.3 square kilometers along with 36% water bodies. So, Grand Theft Auto 6's map may have around or more than 160 square kilometers of land.

On top of that, the Grand Theft Auto 6's map is inspired by Florida. Since it is a tropical place, players may get to see a lot of water bodies including sea, lakes, and swamps.

Below are some of the thoughts and reactions from fans regarding this topic:

As mentioned, the map is most probably inspired by Florida, so fans should expect to see water in a variety of forms including sea, swamps, and canals. So, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games handles it. Most fans want to see at least 15%-20% of water in some form in the title.

Apart from the news and rumors about the map size, the community has allegedly discovered the GTA 6 Lucia actress to be Ana Esposito. This has created enough buzz to keep the fans happy and busy till the end of the year.

