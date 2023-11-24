GTA 6 pre-order release date seemingly surfaced online

An X chat between a user and Argos support appears to have revealed the GTA 6 pre-order release date. This comes after Rockstar recently announced that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will be unveiled in early December. Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) shared a screenshot that appears to show how and when GTA 6 will be available for pre-order.

However, when they contacted Argos support for confirmation, they were told that no date for pre-orders or release had been set.

GTA 6 pre-order release date apparently leaked online

In the alleged chat with @ArgosHelpers, the X user is told that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be available on December 12, 2023. The Argos Support agent allegedly said:

"I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors."

There's no way to confirm if the screenshot is real or not, as Argos Support denied knowing about a pre-order date when Rockstar Universe contacted them. X users were skeptical of the chat's authenticity, pointing out numerous inconsistencies in the message, such as the American date format and the typo.

When Rockstar Universe contacted Argos via their website, they stated that the game would be "available for pre-booking" once the GTA 6 release date was confirmed. While it's hard to believe the supposedly 'leaked' pre-order release date, it's also hard to debunk it completely.

Rockstar to unveil GTA 6 soon with a trailer

Even after Rockstar announced the trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto title, the rumor mill hasn't completely died down. On November 8, the game industry behemoth surprised its fans by announcing that Grand Theft Auto 6 will get its first trailer in early December.

Since then, there has been speculation about the trailer's release date, as well as new leaked footage of some of the potentially new cars. Rockstar also made some changes to their Social Club website, completely removing the 'Social Club' branding.

However, aside from the massive 2022 leaks, the upcoming project has been mostly kept under wraps. Fans only need to be a little more patient and wait a few more weeks to learn everything there is to know about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Grand Theft Auto fans should take all such rumors with a pinch of salt until Rockstar comes out with the official GTA 6 trailer next month.

