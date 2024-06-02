GTA 6 publisher Take-Two reportedly secured the FIFA video game license

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games and in effect, the GTA 6 publisher, has allegedly bought the rights to make the next FIFA video game, which might be named FIFA 2K25. This also implies that 2K, the video game publisher which is a subsidiary of Take-Two, will be making the game.

The last football game with the license to use FIFA in its name was FIFA 23, released in 2022 by EA Sports. However, EA lost the license from FIFA and as such, the sequel to this game is simply called EA Sports FC 24. With that in mind, here's everything known about GTA 6 publisher Take-Two taking over FIFA 25.

GTA 6 publisher allegedly wins rights to FIFA 25

The news about 2K securing the rights to the next FIFA video game comes from an X post by MohPlay Inc., a Ghana-based online video game retailer. According to their post, the partnership has already been confirmed and FIFA 2K25 will be released this year, right before we head on to another FIFA World Cup in 2026.

However, fans should note that there hasn't been any news or official confirmation from FIFA, 2K, or even Take-Two yet. So, unless confirmed by FIFA, the GTA 6 publisher Take-Two, or their subsidiary 2K, fans should take this information with a grain of salt. Even if 2K does publish the game, it's hard to confirm if the next title will even be FIFA 2K25 or something else entirely.

In related news, the current FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that they're working to create a new FIFA video game. Here's what he said at the recently held 74th FIFA Congress at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand:

"We will develop a new e-game because a football simulation game is called FIFA. For hundreds of millions of children around the world, when they play a football simulation game, they play FIFA. It cannot be named something else."

As most FIFA fans are already aware, EA ended their partnership with FIFA in late 2023. As such, FIFA 23 was the last football simulation game in the FIFA series from EA Sports. On the other hand, 2K also manages several successful sports game franchises like NBA 2K, NHL 2K, and MLB 2K. So, if 2K does take up the FIFA mantle, Take-Two, the GTA 6 publisher, will have another major video game franchise to handle.

