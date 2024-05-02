GTA 6 publisher Take-Two Interactive set to close two gaming studios: Report

Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6’s publisher and Rockstar Games’ parent company, is reportedly set to shut down two of its gaming studios. According to a report by Bloomberg on May 2, 2024, the organization has released notices to shut down Roll7 and Intercept Games. It will apparently also cut 70 jobs as part of the process.

While gaming fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to finish GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive’s reported layoffs are certainly worrying them.

Take-Two Interactive reportedly plans to shut down two of its studios before GTA 6 release

While the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is yet to be announced, Take-Two Interactive is seemingly closing down two of its smaller studios. The Roll7 is a London-based studio known for developing the Rollerdrome video game. Meanwhile, Intercept Games is based in Seattle, USA, and is known for making Kerbal Space Program 2.

According to the Employment Security Department Washington State website, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will start its layoffs on June 28, 2024, for Intercept Games.

It is worth noting that the GTA 6 publisher’s layoff notice was first released in April 2024. Bloomberg stated:

“Both shuttered offices were part of Private Division, a label of Take-Two that was founded in 2017 to publish small and mid-sized games. Other staff under Private Division also lost their jobs as part of the layoffs.”

The report further stated that Take-Two Interactive’s vice president for communications, Alan Lewis, refused to provide additional details on the layoffs. However, the company will reportedly continue to support the Kerbal Space Program 2 game.

In the last few months, the company has taken several steps to adjust its workforce. Aside from the layoffs, Take-Two Interactive acquired Gearbox Software studio from Embracer Group in March this year.

This has certainly confused fans as neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive has revealed further plans for Grand Theft Auto 6.

FAQ

What role does Take-Two Interactive play in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, will publish Grand Theft Auto 6 under its label. While Rockstar Games develops the project, Take-Two Interactive will release it in the market.

