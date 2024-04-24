5 facts about Cargobob that GTA 5 players might not know about

There are plenty of facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 that some players aren't aware of. The Western Company Cargobob is one of the most iconic helicopters not only in GTA 5 but also the entire Grand Theft Auto series. It is a military-grade aircraft that all players have flown at least once.

The vehicle is based on the real-life Boeing Vertol CH-46 Sea Knight. Although it is widely used, only a fraction of the community knows its backstory. This article lists five facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 that every player deserves to know.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 intriguing facts to know about the Cargobob in GTA 5

Before starting with the facts about Cargobob in GTA 5, you might want to know about its design. As mentioned before, it's based on the Boeing Vertol CH-46 Sea Knight, but the Sikorsky MH-53 Pave Low and Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion inspired it as well.

1) It is an OG vehicle in the series

The Western Company Cargobob in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

One of the biggest facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 is that it's the second time the vehicle was added. While the Cargobob is one of the most useful helicopters in GTA 5, its history can be traced back to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, the 2004 model is slightly different than the current one as it has a tail in the back.

Nonetheless, the helicopter was still popular and useful during the period, and players used to risk it all to steal it from the military. While Rockstar Games allows us to buy the Cargobob in the latest game, stealing it from the military is still a popular extreme sport.

2) Can be used in various missions

Whether you use it in singleplayer or multiplayer, the Western Company Cargobob is one of the best helicopters for solo Grand Theft Auto players. Another one of the facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 is that Rockstar Games allows you to use the vehicle in most of the free-roam missions.

There are two major utilities of the Cargobob in GTA 5: its grapple hook and passenger capacity. The grapple hook is the widely used one as it can lift almost all movable objects on the map. Grand Theft Auto Online players frequently use this feature to complete business sell missions quickly.

3) Slowest helicopter in the game

One of the unfortunate facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 is that it's the slowest helicopter in both singleplayer and multiplayer. Despite being one of the must-have things in Grand Theft Auto Online, its slow speed may bother you at times.

The Cargobob is the heaviest aircraft in Grand Theft Auto 5, weighing 15,000 KG. For this reason, you’ll have a tough time reaching its maximum speed in the air. The default top speed of the helicopter is 99.42 mph or 160.00 km/h, which slightly increases to 99.50 mph or 160.13 km/h after full upgrades.

4) It has armor protection

While the top speed of the Western Company Cargobob is a bit of a bummer, Rockstar Games made it one of the best armored vehicles in GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. The helicopter is bulletproof from front, rear, and both sides. Additionally, it can tank up to three homing missiles and two RPGs efficiently.

Another one of the hidden facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 is that it can float on water without damaging the engine. This feature is not known by many players, but it can come in handy in various situations.

5) It has a special variant

The Western Company Cargobob Jetsam in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games, GTA Wiki)

Another one of the facts about Cargobob in GTA 5 is that there are two variants. While Rockstar Games offers little to no customizations for the Western Company Cargobob in Grand Theft Auto 5, players can opt for the Jetsam variant, which comes with a livery of the same brand name. It is the same helicopter with different liveries.

GTA Online players can buy the Jetsam variant from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. The Jetsam shipping company was also seen in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Therefore, we can expect the Cargobob to return in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Check out some other Grand Theft Auto articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback