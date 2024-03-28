GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive is acquiring Gearbox Software for $460 million

While Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are preparing to release the next GTA title in 2025, the latter has recently acquired Gearbox Software, an American video game developer studio, from the Embracer Group. An official Newswire published by Embracer Group stated that the transfer deal had been finalized for $460 million (SEK 4.9 billion).

It is worth noting that Gearbox Software has developed many popular video games in the past, which have now come under Take-Two Interactive’s authority. It will be interesting to see whether or not this acquisition has any effect on Rockstar Games’ GTA 6.

Take-Two Interactive acquires Gearbox Software Studio before the release of GTA 6

Expand Tweet

On March 28, 2024, Embracer Group announced that Gearbox Software will now be an asset of Take-Two Interactive Software INC. While the entire gaming community is eagerly waiting to know the GTA 6 release date, Take-Two’s actions have certainly caught everyone’s attention.

As per Embracer Group’s Newswire, the deal was made to reduce the company's net debt. The official statement was as follows:

“The proceeds from the deal will, upon closing, significantly reduce net debt, earnout obligations and capex”.

However, the company will retain Gearbox Publishing San Francisco and will rename it moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Gearbox Software is known for developing and working on many popular video games. Some of them are as follows:

Borderlands 3

Duke Nukem

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Brothers in Arms

While Take-Two hasn’t shared any official words on the matter, Embracer Group’s announcement has confirmed the deal. One should also note that after the official GTA 6 announcement, Rockstar Games’ parent company acquired multiple studios under its umbrella.

Take-Two’s future plans regarding GTA 6

Although Take-Two Interactive hasn’t directly stated its plans for the upcoming game, its earning target has caught the community’s interest. The company aims to collect over $7 billion in profits during the fiscal year 2025.

According to many experts and insiders, this is a huge figure, and apart from Grand Theft Auto 6, no projects under its authority have the potential to generate such profits. As a result, many fans firmly believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the first half of 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.